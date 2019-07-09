It is an essential program, especially for families with children, and it should be fully funded no matter what.

It's important for lower-income families, but I believe there is fraud and the federal government should weed that out.

I don't believe it's fair, because it seems like people who make just little enough to qualify for SoonerCare get better care than those who work hard and can barely afford insurance or not at all.

I do not feel such programs are necessary or in line with what taxpayers want to fund. Those who can't afford health care should only get the very basics.

Undecided.

Vote

View Results