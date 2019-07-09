Developing News

Video

NPD - Dog stolen

Norman police say a video taken from a security camera at a residence in the 1500 block of Hollywood Avenue shows two women stealing the occupant's dog. One woman opens the screen door of the residence, at which point the dog walks out, is picked up and the women walk away.

Obituaries

Sandra Anderson

NAME: Sandra Anderson AGE: 71 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Personal Care Assistant DIED: July 6, 2019 SERVICES: None

Michael Miller

NAME: Michael Edward Miller AGE: 74 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Welder DIED: June 29, 2019 SERVICES: Saturday July 6, 2019, Green Country Funeral Home

Hayes, Maxine

TAHLEQUAH[mdash] NAME: Maxine Hayes AGE: 79 TOWN: Tahlequah OCCUPATION: Hairdresser DIED: June 29, 2019 SERVICES: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 2:00 Green Country Funeral Home

