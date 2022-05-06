Grand River Dam Authority Floodwater Release Bulletin
At 1PM on Friday, May 6:
Grand Lake elevation was 748.43 feet.
- At the direction of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, five (5) main spillway gates were open at Pensacola Dam, discharging 54,115 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water.
- Six (6) units were online at the Pensacola Dam powerhouse, releasing 13,753 cfs of water through generation.
- Releases through floodgates and generation totaled 67,868 cfs.
- Inflows into Grand Lake totaled 121,672 cfs.
- Lake Hudson elevation was 623.24 feet.
- At the direction of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, thirteen (13) gates were open at Robert S. Kerr Dam, discharging 61,553 cfs of water.
- Four (4) units were online at the Robert S. Kerr Dam powerhouse, releasing 26,190 cfs of water through generation.
- Releases through floodgates and generation totaled 87,743 cfs.
- Inflows into Lake Hudson totaled 76,456 cfs.
Additional information can be found by visiting: http://stormops.grda.tech/riveroperations
Illinois River stream gauge update
Here is the latest stream gauge information for the Illinois River, from the National Weather Service. You can find the link to this gauge information under the “Scenic Rivers” menu on the grda.com home page. Included is the latest data observed.
- Watts Gauge at 12:30 pm: River was at 14.4 feet (minor flood stage).
- Chewey Gauge at 12:15 pm: River was at 16.82 feet (moderate flood stage).
- Flint Creek Gauge at 12:30 pm: Flint Creek was at 8.03 feet.
- Tahlequah Gauge at 12:30 pm: River was at 24.75 feet (major flood stage).
Barren Fork Gauge at 12:30 pm: River was at 11.36 feet.
Additional updates will be published as river conditions warrant.
Please note: River forecasts for these locations take into account past precipitation and precipitation amounts expected approximately 24 hours into the future from the forecast issuance time.
