NORMAN — The 2023 University of Oklahoma women’s gymnastics won the program’s second straight national championship in April, and the Sooners also flourished academically, as evidenced by 14 gymnasts being named Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-America Award winners Thursday.
All 14 of OU’s honorees posted at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale during the 2022-23 academic year, with 13 registering at least a 3.65 GPA and eight recording at least a 3.8. Bell Johnson advertising major, Caitlin Smith environmental studies and Meilin Sullivan planned program each posted a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Oklahoma’s 14 honorees tied for the most in the Big 12 Conference and OU posted a 3.54 team GPA for the year. This marks the 17th straight year at least five Sooners earned WCGA Scholastic All-America honors, all under head coach K.J. Kindler. Since Kindler arrived at OU prior to the 2007 season, her gymnasts have collected a total of 161 academic awards from the WCGA 9.5 per year.
OU’s other 2022-23 WCGA Scholastic All-America Award honorees are Jenna Dunn, Julianne Fehring, Danae Fletcher, Caitin Kirkpatrick, Katherine LeVasseur, Sheridan Ramsey, Danielle Sievers, Quinn Smith, Madison Snook, Allie Stern and Olivia Trautman.
Stern and Trautman, who were super seniors this past season, finished their careers as five-time WCGA Scholastic All-America honorees and graduated in May. Dunn, a senior in 2023, also graduated and earned her fourth scholastic All-America honor.
Johnson, LeVasseur, Quinn Smith and Sullivan were recognized for the third time each, while Fehring, Kirkpatrick, Ramsey, Sievers and Snook picked up their second honors. Fletcher and Caitlin Smith earned their first awards.
To earn WCGA Scholastic All-America honors, gymnasts must attain a cumulative or yearly GPA of 3.5 or better.
