Saturday, April 23
MyTahlequah Spring 2022 event starts at 8 a.m. at Norris Park.
Vintage Lawn market at Thompson House starts at 9 a.m.
Posh 'n' Coffee at Starbucks meets at 10 a.m.
Logan Edwards performs clarinet recital at NSU Center for Performing Arts at 5 p.m.
Wanda Watson performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Libby Starks & The Stray Dawgs performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Vox Squadron performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Monday, April 25
Yoga with Ana at NSU FIT starts at 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Online Genealogy program by Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5 p.m.
Tim Gilliam performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Kroner & Baer hosts Open Mic Night at 7 p.m.
Nine pin no tap league starts at 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
Creative Craft Corner at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, April 29
NSU student mixed recital at NSU Center for Performing Arts starts at 12:05 p.m.
The Three Fs & Joe Mack perform at 7 p.m.
Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Red Fern Festival takes place downtown fron noon to 9 p.m.
Tahlequah Rotary Derby: Gala & Auction starts at 6 p.m. at 3307 Seven Clans Ave.
Saturday, April 30
Red Fern Car and Bike Show starts at 8 a.m. by Tahlequah Walmart.
Goat Rally '22 at Eagle Bluff starts at 8 a.m.
Red Fern Festival takes place downtown from noon to 9 p.m.
Steve Hamby & The Ways performs at The Branch at noon.
"Where the Red Fern Grows" (1974) movie screening starts at 2 p.m.
Cornhole tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 2 p.m.
Jazz Day event at NSU Center for Performing Arts starts at 7 p.m.
Barton & Sweeney perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.
The Hi-Fi Hillbillies performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Miss Red Fern Pageant starts at 10 p.m. downtown.
