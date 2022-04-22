Saturday, April 23

MyTahlequah Spring 2022 event starts at 8 a.m. at Norris Park.

Vintage Lawn market at Thompson House starts at 9 a.m.

Posh 'n' Coffee at Starbucks meets at 10 a.m.

Logan Edwards performs clarinet recital at NSU Center for Performing Arts at 5 p.m.

Wanda Watson performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Libby Starks & The Stray Dawgs performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Vox Squadron performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Monday, April 25

Yoga with Ana at NSU FIT starts at 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Online Genealogy program by Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5 p.m.

Tim Gilliam performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Kroner & Baer hosts Open Mic Night at 7 p.m.

Nine pin no tap league starts at 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 28

Creative Craft Corner at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 29

NSU student mixed recital at NSU Center for Performing Arts starts at 12:05 p.m.

The Three Fs & Joe Mack perform at 7 p.m.

Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Red Fern Festival takes place downtown fron noon to 9 p.m.

Tahlequah Rotary Derby: Gala & Auction starts at 6 p.m. at 3307 Seven Clans Ave.

Saturday, April 30

Red Fern Car and Bike Show starts at 8 a.m. by Tahlequah Walmart.

Goat Rally '22 at Eagle Bluff starts at 8 a.m.

Red Fern Festival takes place downtown from noon to 9 p.m.

Steve Hamby & The Ways performs at The Branch at noon.

"Where the Red Fern Grows" (1974) movie screening starts at 2 p.m.

Cornhole tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 2 p.m.

Jazz Day event at NSU Center for Performing Arts starts at 7 p.m.

Barton & Sweeney perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.

The Hi-Fi Hillbillies performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Miss Red Fern Pageant starts at 10 p.m. downtown.

