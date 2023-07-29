When Northeastern State Director of Athletics John Sizemore first met Sunny Golloway it was because he had to escort him off the baseball field after an ejection.
In some cases, someone in Sizemore’s shoes might not think too highly of someone ejected from a case, but they started talking and instantly hit it off. So when the time came for Sizemore to fill NSU’s head coaching vacancy, his mind quickly went to Golloway.
“We had a good conversation that day,” said Sizemore. “I knew of his accolades but when I met him the reason that he was going to be the man for NSU was not about his accolades or accomplishments. It wasn’t about the wins or championships, but because he is a fighter.”
Once the job was offered, Golloway spent some time pondering the decision before deciding to leave East Central University. At the end of the day the people at NSU made the decision simple for Golloway.
The veteran head coach decided that Sizemore was an AD worth working with.
“It really comes down to who you are working with,” said Golloway. “He is a man of few words, a man of getting after it. That just comes with hard work, raising money, comes with not just asking but doing.”
When Golloway visited campus, Sizemore was very blunt with him. NSU’s man in charge told him the simple truth; there would be less pay, fewer scholarships, less funding, less internal support, and less external support.
“[I told him] you will have to do things on your own and there will not be people standing behind you,” said Sizemore.
Despite the daunting notion that Sizemore presented, Golloway had a simple response; “That’s the job I want.”
That was one of the first early signs that Sizemore made the right choice in Golloway.
Sizemore’s other sign was one that many people might not notice. When texting Golloway long messages, Golloway responded simply with “10-4.”
The simple response is one common within NSU athletics according to Sizemore. To him, it represents understanding getting to work and not wasting time on messaging back and forth.
“That told me he was going to spend less time talking and more time working,” said Sizemore. “It is a proud day to know that we have someone that has worked his entire life to achieve all the things he has achieved. He has one more thing on his plate that he wants to get done and he wants to do it at NSU.”
Starting his career over 30 years ago, Golloway has racked up a massive list of accomplishments. He has already won a National Championship as an assistant, taken a mid-major school to the NCAA Regionals, and got the Oklahoma Sooners back to the College World Series for the first time since 1995.
Despite racking up multiple appearances in the NCAA Tournament with different teams, winning the College World Series, and four coach of the year awards, Golloway’s first priority is not the on field stuff but the relationships that he builds on and off of them.
“I first talk about my relationship with Sizemore and my family,” said Golloway. “Those things are always going to come first, they are going to trump wins and loses. There are important things in life that always come first.”
The thought process behind it is simple for Golloway. Baseball is a brotherhood and making connections leads to better relationships and more knowledge.
“Baseball can make the world a very small place,” said Golloway.
“We are going to be relationship-oriented that is how you build relationships. Then the talent we recruit, the talent already here spoke volumes to me.”
Golloway will inherit a team that finished last season at 25-28.
