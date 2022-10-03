Oklahoma Home and Community Education hosted its Fall Craft Fair and Flea Market in the Cherokee County Community Building in Tahlequah on Oct. 1.
OHCE is comprised of three different clubs; Woodall, Park Hill, and Aprons and Lace. Eyvonne York is a member of the Woodall Club and helps organize the Fall Craft Fair and Flea Market.
"OHCE does a lot around the community," said York. "The country store donates to help school-aged kids, those who are underprivileged, and they do corsages for the ladies in the nursing homes, cards for veterans."
In addition to these contributions, OHCE puts on a Craft Fair and Flea Market twice annually; one spring and one fall event.
Shirley Jones also helps coordinate the Craft Fair and Flea Market.
"You have to check out our different vendors," said Jones. "We had one sell out of their homemade pies early and there is another that makes homemade jams and jellies."
The Fall Craft Fair and Flea Market brought in many different patrons throughout the day. Different vendors participated by offering unique goods for sale.
Rendy McCully and her daughter, Eva, operated a booth of indigenous artwork.
"I do traditional Native American work," said McCully. "I take elk bone and shape it into earrings. I also use copper. I cut that and torch and shape it and torch it."
Using authentic materials in her work is a central feature of McCully's craft.
"Another material I use is dentalium, which traditionally showed both status and wealth," said McCully. "I also work with quills. I order pelts and clean them and use the quills in my jewelry."
Jewelry wasn't the only handcrafted item for sale at the craft fair.
Geneva Reves ran a booth which featured aprons, badge holders, rings, and hand-fashioned dream catchers.
"I know our ancestors didn't have metal rings so I make mine using natural materials," said Reves. "I use grapevine for mine."
Reves uses her own products as well.
"I put a dream catcher on my rearview mirror," said Reves. "No accidents yet!"
