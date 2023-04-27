Local crafters put needle to bead to create loop earrings during a Tahlequah Public Library class on April 26.
Jerilyn Willie, TPL clerk, lead the Traditional Crafting Circle event on Tuesday evening, and instructed attendees on how to bead a pair of simple loop earrings, starting with the thread.
“The thread is going be about your arm’s length,” said Willie. “It’s better to have more than not enough.”
Attendees were provided a small pile of red, yellow, white, and black seed beads. Willie instructed the class to pick out a similar amount of beads in the color of their choice – their primary beads – and six larger beads.
“What we’re going to do first is thread our needle,” said Willie.
Willie explained waxing the string makes threading it through the needle and beads much easier. Wille walked the class through affixing the thread to the earring post and adding their first three big beads. After that, she strung 10 primary beads and started a “fire pattern.”
“You’ll see this pattern in a lot of beaded things,” said Willie.
This pattern featured two black beads, followed by two red, two yellow, and two white. The pattern was then reversed, starting with yellow, and 10 more primary beads were added.
People of all ages and experience levels attended the class, including Mindy Barnett and Kaytlynn Romo. While this was both attendees’ first beading class, Romo said it wasn’t too hard for her.
“I have beading experience,” said Romo.
Attendee Mary Hefley said she beaded a necklace at a library class not too long ago. Since that craft “turned out great,” Hefley decided to attend the beaded earring class.
“These beads are much smaller than those [of the necklace],” said Hefley.
Hefley came to Wednesday night’s class with some of her friends. Her neighbor, Diane Giddeon, often encourages them to check out TPL programs.
“We all picked different [primary] beads so we could all share,” said Hefley.
For her primary beads, Hefley selected a iridescent purple color that reminded her of a mermaid. Others in her group picked out turquoise.
Her friend, Elise Williams, said the beading processs was relaxing.
“But because I embroider, I know the pain of having to rethread,” said Williams.
If she were to make a mistake during the class, however, Williams joked that she’d “just go with it.”
The beading class was well-attended, with over a dozen spread across tables in TPL Carnegie Room.
“There were so many people on the waiting list, we might have to have another,” said Willie.
