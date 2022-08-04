An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother who were taken from a foster home in Lawton Thursday morning. The three may be headed to Tahlequah.
According to the alert, 16-year-old Chastity Sellman is the infant’s mother and the two are possibly with Don Sellman. The three could be on their way to Cherokee County, which is listed as Sellman's address. He is known to carry weapons, according to the alert.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said his department is coordinating with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in the search.
The three may be in a white Cadillac.
