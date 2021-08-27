Heritage Elementary, Cherokee Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, and Sequoyah Elementary are moving to distance learning through Sept. 3.
“Due to staff shortages, we will move all our elementary sites to distance learning from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. In-person learning will resume at the elementary sites on Sept. 7,” wrote Superintendent Leon Ashlock.
“We have 30 percent of our teaching staff out and student and staff COVID cases are rising each day. It is not possible for us to adequately provide in-person learning supervision. Again, all elementary students will be distance learning through Sept. 3,” he wrote.
Tahlequah Middle School and Tahlequah High School will remain in classes for in-person learning.
The elementaries are slated, for now, to reopen Sept. 7.
