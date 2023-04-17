As the COVID-19 pandemic has finally subsided in Cherokee County, many of the area’s educational institutions have moved forward to add new physical features.
Several reroofings projects have taken place at Tahlequah Public Schools, including some at Tahlequah Middle School, Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center, the Performing Arts Center, and Sequoyah Elementary. New intercom systems and servers were also put into place, as well as new fencing around Tahlequah High School.
TPS Superintendent Tanya Jones said most of these projects were subsidized through COVID-19 funds.
“What we tried to do with that influx of money we got was really put it into projects that were one-time expenses, so we didn’t begin to rely on that money just for general operating expenses, but to really do big-ticket items we wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise,” said Jones.
While several physical changes have taken place at TPS, Tanya Jones was also named superintendent.
"This year has been the best year of my professional life. I am honored and humbled every day to be the leader at TPS," said Jones. "I understand my decisions and influence have a direct impact on over 500 employees and 3,600 students and their families every day. I strive each day to be better than the day before. I believe TPS is the best district in the state and look forward to many more years making it even better. Thank you for trusting and accepting me as your superintendent."
Other changes involved a policy requiring students to turn in a doctor’s note for excused medical absences. This was in place before COVID-19, and was brought back to help with attendance.
TPS has four large projects that are either about to begin or are already in the works to add physical changes to the district’s properties. Two are sports-focused, with groundwork started in mid-winter 2022. One is the addition of a new indoor athletic facility at the baseball and softball fields, to be used by all TPS sports. The other is a turf project at the TMS field, which will be available for THS band practice, TMS/THS soccer, and TMS football. The turf project is set to be completed by Aug. 1, 2023, and the indoor athletic facility will be ready around fall 2023.
Final bids have been accepted for the Greenwood and Cherokee Elementary projects, which will involve redoing Greenwood’s parking lot and adding a storm shelter/music room/special education rooms. Cherokee’s old cafeteria will be renovated into a new library and the current library will be turned into bathrooms for the second-grade wing. Cherokee will also be receiving a new administrative addition on the southwest corner of the building.
Jones said every TPS building and department this year has implemented specific goals they want to accomplish, as well as their district goals.
“We really worked hard at being goal-driven and making sure we had evidence to know whether we were meeting those goals, so I was very proud that’s the way we attacked the year,” said Jones.
Rural schools are also on the move. Grand View has received several accomplishments this year, as well as the go-ahead for some exciting new additions.
Grand View Schools Superintendent Larry Ben said the school's leadership team is almost all sitting in new seats, compared to the last school year. That includes the principal's and superintendent's positions.
Ben said that between 2010 and 2014, enrollment grew by 46%, spurring a need for additional classrooms. After placing students in portable buildings for a few years, the school is now able to implement its Master Plan for the Construction of Facilities.
The plan is divided into three phases. Phase 1 will construct a new parking lot and drive-through near a controlled entrance and office area. Due to a $1.8 million bond being passed on April 4, 2023, the second phase featuring classroom addition projects will also include a library, safe room, and dedicated entrance and office for the middle school. Construction will begin in fall 2023. The third phase will include a new multipurpose facility, and is dependent on future funding availability. To make room for the new parking lot, a playground will be created closer to the interior of the campus.
Besides achieving the passage of the bond, Grand View received a superior rating in April, its cheer team won first at state, and Darlene Littledeer was awarded Cherokee Nation Teacher of the Year. The employment of a director of academic achievement and instructional coach was approved by the board to help students improve academically.
"Grand View has many assets including strong teachers, interested partners, involved parents, and a supportive community," said Ben.
That's not the only school pushing forward. Keys High School put a digital video board in its gym. This showcased students' design works on a basketball hype video and was used during various assemblies.
"We are blessed with our community approving our most recent bond issue that allowed us to house more animals here on campus for our FFA program, and the addition of the practice gym allowed our student-athletes to get additional practice time, as well as allowed youth teams to practice on smaller goals as well," said High School Principal Steve Goss.
Keys has had a multitude of achievements this year, including the high school speech and debate team placing in the Top 4 at state; the academic team being named regional, district, and conference champions; and the ag department's livestock judging teams placing highly in numerous state level events, with the show team having several champions as well. The Keys High School band, choir, art department, and athletics teams won numerous accolades throughout the year.
Keys Elementary School Principal Jon Mages said morning assemblies were implemented this year to increase education on social emotional and/or character development; the Parent Teacher Organization was reinstituted; a family engagement coordinator position was added to increase attendance; and junior high golf has been implemented as a new extracurricular activity.
"The addition of most of these programs has most teachers, staff, students and parents excited about moving back to a 'community feel' at Keys Elementary," said Mages.
During this post-COVID-19 year, outside of public schools, the Indian Capital Technology Center and Northeastern State University have marked many changes.
NSU is bidding farewell to President Steve Turner, as he has announced his retirement. The university is saying hello to new renovations, degrees, and allowing the availability of online programs and courses. Wilson Hall is now the home of the College of Liberal Arts; the Center for Teaching and Learning joined the John Vaughan Library; Seminary Hall and its new museum have experienced new renovations; the indoor athletics practice facility dome has also been replaced; and NSU Oklahoma College of Optometry will be breaking ground on its new complex in summer 2023.
"NSU was ranked No. 2 in College Value Online’s Top 30 American Colleges that Support Indigenous Students and Communities," said University Relations Vice President Dan Mabery. "This comes on the heels of the Center for Tribal Studies moving to a new facility within the University Center and receiving an award of a five-year $2.2 million federal grant to expand current services and provide a more comprehensive set of services to improve American Indian students’ academic success."
Tony Pivec, ICTC superintendent, said this is the second year of the electrical trades program at the Tahlequah campus. One of the biggest achievements within the past six months is the ICTC Tahlequah campus cooperatively worked with the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority to help recruit the IT company, Provalus, which has added abut 150 jobs to the area.
"Our part in that piece is that we're part of the workforce development for any company in our service area. One of the things they were reviewing communities to come to Oklahoma – and one of the concerns they had – was workforce availability in the IT area," said Pivec.
After seeing the IT programs at Tahlequah and Muskogee, ICTC created another program in Stilwell to produce more graduates each year. Pivec said they are doing market research on the job outlook for the community and are looking to expand the certain programs in the future, such as nursing.
