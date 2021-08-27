Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King confirmed a man sought for a shooting is at large.
On Friday, Aug. 27, King said officers responded to a shooting at Leon Daniels Heights on Fox Street.
The victim was airlifted to a Tulsa hospital and King said both parties fired weapons during the altercation.
King said detectives are looking for the unidentfied man. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Elden Graves at 918-456-8801.
This story is developing.
