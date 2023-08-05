Northeastern State women’s soccer coach Chase Wooten compared his team’s summer training to that of an Olympian.
Over the summer the RiverHawks are on their own to get ready for the season. Despite being left to their own devices, Wooten says there have not been many issues with his team’s fitness level over the last 10 years.
“Our culture has them understanding these are what the demands are,” said Wooten. “Our attitude is to put the best puzzle together the fastest we can. We will play games early that will count so it is important that we win our non-conference games.”
During the summer the RiverHawks train for over two hours a day. During these workouts, players focus on a variety of things from conditioning and weightlifting to training with a ball.
With only a month before games start, the RiverHawks will have to hit the ground running once they are on the field. A key part of getting everything running smoothly is a locker room full of experienced players helping ease the process.
“The upperclassmen are leading with inclusion and kindness,” said Wooten. “We want the 18-year-olds that just got to campus to be willing to run through a fire early on. If they don’t feel included I don’t know how you expect someone to run through a fire for you.”
Going into this season Wooten is excited for the potential of the RiverHawks. NSU returns a good portion of its team from last season.
NSU returns goalkeeper Rebecca Partyka as well as two-of-three pieces from the backline, and three-of-four pieces from the midfield.
With experienced players returning, Wooten is excited about the possibilities of next season. But at the end of the day, Wooten knows that the RiverHawks’ success is not only dependent on the experience coming back.
“In that system, we have some experience, but we will be co-dependant on what has grown and developed from the rookie class to see how far we can go,” said Wooten. “I think we will be a good team but there is a lot of developing and synergy to win at this level and the jury is still out with how long it will take.”
Going into the season, Wooten knows that burnout is a real risk. With training lasting throughout the summer and the season lasting until November or December, Wooten knows that there is a good chance for burnout.
“Having two games a week, is not beneficial in a lot of ways,” said Wooten. “If we can be good time managers with them we can hit our best stride in the playoffs.”
After over 13 years with the RiverHawks, Wooten has picked up some tricks to ensure his team can last for the long haul.
“It is complicated, we try to see what has worked and what hasn’t,” said Wooten. ”We started realizing our Thursday practices in early October and I think that is good for us. When we get to that point we try to give an extra half day or full day of recovery.”
While the RiverHawks reported to campus on Friday, Aug. 4, practice does not start until Wednesday, Aug. 8.
The RiverHawks’ first game is at 5 p.m., Sept. 1 at home against Ouachita Baptist.
