BancFirst’s roots date back to Oklahoma Territory in 1889 and the Oklahoma Land Run, almost two decades before statehood.
BancFirst is an Oklahoma icon. Known for its undaunted loyalty to Oklahoma and the people who call it home, BancFirst is much more than just a financial institution; we are a community partner. BancFirst proudly takes on the very personality of our brand statement – Loyal to Oklahoma and You. Building on an uncommon commitment to our neighbors, BancFirst has shaped what once was a small group of community banks into the go-to financial resource for more Oklahoma households than any other bank. With more than 100 locations across 60 Oklahoma communities and more than $12 billion in assets, BancFirst is one of the most respected names in the industry.
BancFirst has three branch locations in Tahlequah:
• 918-456-0541 – 130 S. Muskogee Ave.
• 918-458-3090 – 2020 S. Muskogee Ave. (inside Wal-Mart) offers extended hours of operation
• 918-458-1600 – 1204 E. Ross St.
BancFirst’s strength and commitment to sound banking is nationally recognized.
Our most recent recognitions include:
• Top 10 on Forbes 2023 list of the World’s Best Banks
• Forbes list of America’s Best Banks – Oklahoma’s top rated bank
• Ranked No. 1 on Forbes Best Banks in Oklahoma list
• Named a Top Performing Bank in the U.S. by Bank Director Magazine for the past 16 years
BancFirst Corporation is a publicly held company listed on the NASDAQ National Market System under the symbol BANF. Each BancFirst market is led by a management team who has the autonomy to make decisions for their market. The management team of BancFirst Tahlequah includes: Rob Headley as president, Christopher Paul as vice president and customer service officer, and Tammy Delarosa as senior vice president and loan administration officer.
Statewide, BancFirst employs close to 2,000 employees, of that, Tahlequah employs nearly 40 employees.
As a full-service financial institution, BancFirst provides complete services for personal and commercial banking customers. Our superior treasury management and digital banking tools provide business customers with easy desktop control of their business finances to streamline processes, maximize revenue, and improve cash flow. These online tools can improve information access and provide maximum fraud control.
BancFirst Trust and Investment Management division is one of the largest trust and investment firms in Oklahoma. Whether you are an individual planning for your financial security or the security of another; an employer competing for top talent; or a government entity dealing with bond financing, the BancFirst team has the experience, skills, and expertise to help guide you through a rapidly changing financial landscape. The scope of services provided by our Trust division includes financial planning, retirement income planning, investment management and consulting, IRA management, and much more.
The hands-on professionals in the BancFirst Mortgage Division offer fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, as well as several government assisted loans. Our mortgage loan professionals are committed to helping you find a loan to fit your individual needs.
BancFirst will continue to offer a full range of banking products and services of a large bank and continue to pride ourselves in providing friendly, responsive client service from that of a small town bank. Loyal to Oklahoma & You is more than a marketing slogan to us. It is the descriptor of our relationship with the communities we serve.
No bank can match our loyalty to Oklahoma. When we say we’re an Oklahoma bank, we mean that our business identity has always been built around a commitment and allegiance to Oklahoma and Oklahomans. That dedication has never changed and has brought us a great deal of success. Over the years it has developed into a set of precepts that’s at the very heart of our business philosophy.
We believe it’s important to be active and personally involved in the communities we serve. You’ll see our employees on community boards, coaching youth sports teams, serving in leadership roles with non-profit organizations within Cherokee County throughout the year. We participate.
We believe it’s important to invest our resources in those communities. We keep Oklahoma dollars in Oklahoma.
We believe that prosperity flows from the honest effort put forth each day by each of us. We work hard to earn your trust, respect and business.
There may be banks with more locations in this state and banks with many offices in other states, but no bank anywhere can match our loyalty to Oklahoma. At BancFirst, we’ve always thought it was good business to put Oklahoma first, and we still do.
