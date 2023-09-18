HULBERT – Barry Koons was born Aug. 5, 1945, in Enid's Saint Mary's Hospital. He passed away Aug. 4, 2023. He was raised in Jet-Nash by Leon and Catherine Koons. The family moved to Enid, where he attended high school and met his future wife, Carolyn Kay Darnell. After graduation and not long after their marriage, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Drum, New York. He was deployed to the Korean Theater during the Vietnam War. After the war, he started his own welding business, Koons' Welding, which he owned for 18 years. He met Margaret Dotson and moved to Hulbert.
He is survived by his daughter, Carrie Ann Koons, of Oklahoma City, and his son, Eric Dean Koons, of Pryor. He has two brothers, Harold Eugene Koons, of Colony, and Elgin Leon Koons, of Blanchard, and his sister, Kate Diane Koons, of Austin, Texas. He will be cremated and laid to rest in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma.
Dillon Marler Dighton Funeral Home, 1200 N. Cleveland Ave., 918-245-4142.
