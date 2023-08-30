Salaries for public school employees continue to be in the spotlight, as advocate pushing for improved packages that sometimes roll against the tide of a handful of state-level detractors.
The most recent Tahlequah School Board of Education meeting, on Aug. 22, brought discussion to the table to bring teacher, support staff and administrator pay in line with state law. The pay scales were a key part of negotiated agreements among the Tahlequah Education Association and Tahlequah Education Support Professionals Association.
Tahlequah Public School Superintendent Tanya Jones said every summer, before the new school year begins, TEA’s and TESPA’s negotiating teams meet with the district to discuss what needs to be changed for the upcoming year.
“They would bring things to the table, and we would be able to say ‘Yes. We agree to that,’ or ‘No. We can’t agree with that,’ then we would talk about why,” Jones said. “Then eventually, we come to an agreement and we sign off on it. I would sign off on it, as well as the president of whichever association it is, and then it is brought to the school board for them to approve.”
Kym Tinsley, president of TEA, said the raises went into effect because of the state law regarding certified teacher salary schedules passed last spring. In March 2023, the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s minimum salary for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree was $36,601, with TPS’s base salary being $39,051. The same position at TPS has now received a pay raise to $42,051.
The average base pay at TPS before the state raise for teachers was $45,318, with the new base salary being $48,481 for all certified staff, excluding certified administrators.
“That was one of the largest things we negotiated, but we didn’t really have to negotiate that, because that was a state law we just had to put into our negotiations to reflect into our current contract,” Tinsley said.
The raises are going off of teacher’s base salaries that are dependent on the educators’ experience. Those with zero to four years of experience in teaching received a $3,000 raise; five to nine years, a $4,000 increase; 10 to 14 received $5,000; and 15 or more years received $6,000.
“This money the raises were given to us legislatively goes into the salary schedule, and then there’s a new minimum salary schedule created,” Jones said. “We were above the minimum salary schedule to start with, and depending on where people were on the steps, they might have received a little bit more because they were going to receive a [new] step anyhow.”
TPS administration also received the same raise to their pay scale as the teachers did. Those personnel include assistant principals, bullying coordinators, superintendents, and more. Jones said the scale for administrators is not state mandated, but determined by individual districts.
The admin salary schedule is not only dependent on the position, but also by the person’s years of experience. According to the fiscal year 2024 administrative salary schedule, an assistant superintendent with virtually no experience receives a salary of $82,000, but will be earning $99,500 at 35 years. The position of an administrative specialist with no experience receives $39,000, and someone with 35 years makes $56,500.
TPS support employees also received a raise, with their scale being based on an hourly wage and class. Jones said support staff across the district received an increase of anywhere from 60 cents to $1.40 more an hour.
TESPA President Sheila Clay said usually when pay raises are discussed for support staff, they will do an overall raise for everyone. But this year, they went along the same guidelines as teachers when it comes to terms of experience.
Each support staffers’s payments are based on their “Responsibility Level.” Bus drivers, for example, are placed under different classifications – Classification 350 – than a licensed practical nurse at Classification 100. Those under the Classificition 100 status – LPNs, licensed heat/air, and licensed electricians – receive $19.37 an hour with no experience and $25.97 with 35 years. A person under the 500 classification – bus monitor, food service worker, guard shack worker – receives $13.88 with no experience, but a person with 35 years will make $19.68.
A substitute teacher policy was also negotiated by TEA, which will allow for teachers who are substituting other classes during their planning periods to be compensated for their time. Tinsley said substitute coverage is $25 for each plan period covered.
This monetary amount will not change, but the teachers will be compensated for every time they watch a class during said time period.
“In our previous years, we substitute five times without any additional pay. If I were called to substitute today, if this was last year, I wouldn’t be compensated for giving up that plan time until I had subbed five times, and then on the sixth time, that I would be compensated,” Tinsley said.
