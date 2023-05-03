Throughout their whole lives, Tahlequah soccer’s Emma Sherron and Mina Aldridge have been together.
From before they were walking all the way to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M soccer team. The pair of former Lady Tigers’ signed on Wednesday, May 3 Tahlequah Multi-Activity Center.
“We have known each other before we were walking,” said Aldridge. “It is crazy we get to do something that we love together. It will be very exciting.”
Surronded by teammates, friends and family the duo put ink to the paper on their national letter of intents to play for the Norse.
Once the duo visited NEO’s campus they felt like it was the right place to be.
After practicing with the team, they solidified their choice.
“We got to tour the campus and it felt like a really good fit,” said Sherron. “We got the chance to practice with the team and they were all really welcoming. The fact the team feels like a family is a big reason why I wanted to be there.”
Coming into THS neither would believe they would have a chance to play at the next level. But after four years of countless practices, games, and Tournaments the pair are about to do what they deemed not feasible.
Sherron describes her recruiting process as a “shocking.”
“A lot of shock came with it,” said Sherron. “That someone else saw the potential in us and had that confidence in us.”
Aldridge attributed the support they received at Tahlequah to why they were able to make the next step.
“The bonds we created with everyone, especially my teammates and coaches, and experience is something I will remember my whole life,” said Aldridge. “I was not expecting this as my freshman little self. I never thought I would have this chance.”
Sherron echoed that sentiment.
“I think just the support system we have had with numerous coaches and our teammates that we rly back on is what I will remember the most,” said Sherron.
Aldridge was a lockdown midfielder and defender for the Tigers. Serving as a vocal captain on the field Aldridge was a key part of THS’s 2022 season.
Sherron also served out of the midfield for the Tigers.
THS finished last seasson with a record of 4-12 for the 2022 season.
Now the duo will join the Norse, a team that finished last season with a 0-18 record.
NEO will open the season at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 10 against National Park College in Miami, Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.