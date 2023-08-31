Keys softball needed just one big inning to secure a big win over the Beggs Demons on Thursday, Aug. 31.
The Lady Cougars won 12-1 after a 10-run second inning. A string of errors led the Lady Cougars to go off for ten runs. In that inning, the Lady Cougars picked up seven hits and reached base on two walks, and three errors. None of the Lady Cougars' base hits in the inning were longer than a single.
The Lady Cougars picked up another pair of runs on two passed balls. that led to the Lady Cougars securing the 12-1 mercy-rule win.
KHS was cooking at the plate throughout. K Dougherty went two-for-two with a pair of runs scored, and two runners batted in. M Hamby added a two-for-two day with an RBI. E Hodge had the best day for KHS picking up two hits and three RBIs.
The win improves the Lady Cougars record to 6-13.
KHS will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. at Adair on Sept. 5.
