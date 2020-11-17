Tulsa, OK – Enrolling in health insurance can be overwhelming, which is why the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK) Mobile Assistance Center has local, licensed specialists available to help Oklahomans at their convenience, either in-person, over the phone or virtually.
This team of specialists can help people see if they qualify for financial assistance while finding the best plan to meet their needs. The individual open enrollment period runs from Nov. 1- Dec. 15, 2020, with coverage beginning on Jan. 1, 2021.
All in-person attendees will be required to wear masks. BCBSOK follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines including social distancing, sanitization and personal protective equipment for staff.
The Tahlequah events are today – Tuesday, Nov. 17 – at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Tahlequah, 2142 Mahaney Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham, 701 Holiday Dr, Tahlequah, OK 74464, from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
To book an in-person appointment, virtual appointment or have an enrollment specialist call you, visit BlueNearYouOK.com; email MAC@bcbsok.com; or call 888-346-9636 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. All messages will be returned within one business day.
