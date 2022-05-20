The members of Blue Star Mothers OK No. 21, Tahlequah chapter, are offering their thanks to everyone in the Tahlequah community for donations made over the past several months.
"We could not have gotten through the holiday season without everyone coming forward with financial andsnack donations for our active military and veterans," said member Elizabeth Hamilton. "Those folks who are deployed are always ever so grateful for any little thing sent from people thinking of them in faraway places."
Anyone wanting to donate or write short "thank you notes" for deployed military may do so, and leave them in the Blue Star Mother mailbox on the office wall at Habitat for Humanity offices, 816 S. College Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464. For questions, call Cindy Duncan, 918-457-8302, or Hamilton, 918-822-0540.
