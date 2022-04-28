Bobby Whitewater for District 1 Cherokee County Commissioner

1 Would you pursue higher salaries for county elected officials? Why or why not?
No, I would not personally pursue higher salaries. I understand that in 2019, it had been 16 years since they had received an adjustment in their salaries other than their cost of living adjustments. These raises are dependent upon the assessor's office, which are calculated by population, taxable value, additional homestead, service ability, and the county mail rate.
2 Do you know a great deal about how to budget and allocate money for a county government? Explain how your experience will help you.
In my current job, I am responsible for helping my customers keep within their budget, deciding what purchases need to be made first and what can wait until a later date. I manage around 70 accounts with expenditures totaling close to three million dollars. I have been attending the commissioner meetings as often as possible to gain more knowledge of how the county allocates money and what expenditures are deemed important by the current board.
3 Do you know a great deal about maintaining roads and bridges in the most economical and efficient manner possible? Explain.
Yes, in my 20 years of owning and operating a trucking business, I was a part of several road projects where I learned a great deal about maintaining roads and bridges. I would definitely use this knowledge in my decisions. I feel that being proactive, rather than reactive in maintaining both roads and bridges is key. Every dollar you spend to maintain and preserve will save you four dollars in corrective maintenance. Just a few things such as removing trash and other debris to clear drainage areas, sealing deck joints, and painting exposed elements to protect against deterioration. On all roads, we need to make sure that the ditches are maintained and the roads are graded properly to keep from having moisture penetration. If this is not done, it will result in potholes, rutting, and subgrade failures.
4 Would you keep the current county employees provided they are doing their jobs well? How would you go about making employment determinations?
Yes most definitely. I have already reached out to current employees and feel that they will be an integral part of my team if elected.
5 If the state takes county money for bridges and roads, do you have any ideas on how to build back funds for repairs and/or construction? What are they?
There are several different funding options that we could pursue such as the following: 1. Surface Transportation Grant Block Program grants for both roads and bridges 2. Oklahoma Cooperative Circuit Engineering Districts Board 3. Tribal 4. FEMA 5. Natural Resources Conservation Service 6. Federal Highway Administration. I also know how to save money by my knowledge base in repairing trucks and equipment and by finding parts for equipment repair by knowing what actually a fair market price is. I am hoping that this will help my district, regardless. I also have a great relationship with some of the past commissioners that did wonderful things for our county. I am confident that they would be available for any questions that I needed answered.
6 Do you believe the county receives sufficient funds to operate? If so, what new projects could be planned, and if not, how would you get more money? A new tax?
I do not believe that the county receives sufficient funds. There are always projects that need to be done that have to be postponed due to funding. I will work diligently to prioritize these projects by putting safety first. I will work to get as much funding - grants and tribal money - as possible to ensure that a new tax is never needed. I do not believe increasing taxes for our county is the answer.
7 Would you maintain the current group of county employees if elected? Explain.
Yes, I would like to keep all employees. I know there are a couple that are planning to retire but they have kindly agreed to allow me time to find a replacement.
8 What do you believe is the most critical issue now for Cherokee County and its government amd resodemts? How about District 1 in particular? Explain.
Improving infrastructure, prioritizing funding that has been received from the CARES Act, and economic growth for Cherokee County, which also applies to District 1. Those are most important. I would like to have a plan to clean up our county roadways from litter to make it more attractive. Making sure that speed limits are posted on county roads so that they can be enforced to protect our people. I am sure that if elected, there will be many more issues that I feel are a critical need to our county.
