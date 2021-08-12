  • Submitted

This video shows Muskogee Police officers as they encounter Jarron Pridgeon exiting the house at 903 Indiana St. on Feb. 2. Police pursued Pridgeon when he started running after one officer reported shots fired.

Muskogee Police Department video footage of the short pursuit and arrest of Jarron Pridgeon was obtained by the Muskogee Phoenix on Thursday.

One video shows officers in pursuit and arrest of Pridgeon, who is accused of killing his brother Jarrion Lee, 24, and five children ages 2-9, and also shooting Brittany Anderson, mother of the children, on Feb. 2. The other video, which contains strong language, shows officers as they confront Pridgeon as he exits the house at 903 Indiana St.

