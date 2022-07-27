Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault confirmed a man shot at law enforcement while served with a warrant.
Cherokee Nation Marshal Service deputies and sheriff's deputies were serving an arrest warrant in Moodys when the suspect fired shots at them from inside a mobile home. CNMS and CCSO returned fire and the suspect fled into a wooded area with visible injuries.
Chennault advised the suspect was taken into custody and he had gunshot wounds.
This story is developing.
