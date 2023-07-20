MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed Jemaine Cannon at 10:13 a.m. Thursday.
Cannon, 51, was sentenced to death in 1996 after a Tulsa County jury convicted Cannon for the 1995 death of Sharonda White Clark.
He is the state’s second executed death row inmate of 2023 and the ninth person killed by Oklahoma since the state resumed executions in October 2021 following a nearly seven-year moratorium.
Court records state Cannon escaped from a southwest Oklahoma prison and was working as a trusty for a school district when he stole a pickup and drove to Tulsa and was being harbored by Clark.
Clark was found by Tulsa Police deceased on the bathroom floor in her residence with numerous stab wounds and a blood trail from a bedroom.
Police went to Clark’s residence after her grandmother filed a missing person’s report after she didn’t pick up her kids from daycare.
Cannon fled Oklahoma and was arrested in Michigan for Clark’s murder and extradited back to face trial.
Attorneys for Cannon argued he stabbed the woman in self-defense following a brief argument.
Cannon argued it was Clark that came at him with a knife first and he suffered a cut to his hand and after a struggle, Cannon said he gained control of the knife and blindly swung the knife at Clark.
Police reports state no defensive wounds “were noticeable” on Cannon after his arrest.
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in June voted 3-2 to deny clemency for Cannon.
Attorneys for Cannon told the Board their client suffers from stage three Sarcoidosis that affects his eyes, lungs, liver, spleen bones and skin.
Cannon maintained to the board his actions were in self-defense.
“I defended my life,” Cannon said. “Even in the right, there is no enjoyment or satisfaction in acting in self-defense. This is something that no one should experience. The end result was not intended, it was not a murder. I wish it never happened.”
Cannon was originally scheduled to be executed on March 9 before the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals granted a motion filed by Drummond asking the court to set 60 days between executions instead of the state’s pace of every 30 days to lessen the workload on Department of Corrections staff.
Oklahoma plans to carry out five more executions through June 2024 as part of the second of a five-phase plan to conduct 25 executions first scheduled in 2021.
