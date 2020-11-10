Name and rank: Staff Sergeant Brent Been
Branch of service: U.S. Army and Oklahoma Army National Guard
Current location: Tahlequah.
Age: 51
Family: Parents, Dr. Thomas and Priscilla Been.
Active duty: Served honorably in the Army, 1989-1992, and the OKARNG, 1996-2003.
Education and-or military training: Air Defense Artillery (Chaparral missile system) and crane operator course; primary leadership development course; and basic noncommissioned officer school.
Current occupation: Paraprofessional at Grand View School.
Special memory: I always enjoyed the annual service practice or live firing of missiles. We did this up in Northern Germany near the North Sea coast.
