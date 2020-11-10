Name and rank: Staff Sergeant Carl "Luke" Osborne
Branch of service: United States Marine Corps
Current location: Tahlequah.
Age: 36
Family: Mother and stepfather, Susan and Mike Rider; father, the late Terry Osborne; wife, Jacquelynn, son, Colby; step-children, Megan and Logan Hopkins.
Active duty campaigns: Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom, September 2005-May 2006.
Education and-or military training: Information technology data networking, 16 years; recruiting, five years.
Retirement or discharge information; current occupation and interests: Honorable discharge, September 2019; currently a Veterans Affairs claims examiner.
Special memory: My special memory is when I was a recruiter and meeting and seeing young men and women take the challenge and putting everything else behind them to put their lives on the line to fight for right and freedom; to see where they came from and the success that the Marine Corps allowed them to have.
