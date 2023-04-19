The board of directors of CASA – Court Appointed Special Advocates – of Cherokee Country has announced that the need for more volunteer child advocates to speak for abused and neglected children continues to increase. CASA of Cherokee Country trains citizen volunteers to become advocates – voices – for victims of child abuse and neglect whose cases enter the juvenile courts in Cherokee County, Adair County, and Cherokee Tribal Court.
In its 27th year of service to young victims of abuse and neglect, the CASA of Cherokee Country program reports that in calendar year 2022, the number of children in the three juvenile courts due to abuse and/or neglect was 301. CASA volunteer advocates were able to serve only 62 of those children; 45% of those children were placed in safe, permanent homes. CASA of Cherokee Country is the only program in the area providing one-on-one advocacy for abused and neglected children.
Although several volunteer advocates are handling more than one case, last year there were more than 230 children who did not have an independent voice in court because the number of available child advocates is insufficient to meet the need.
The local CASA program was established in 1995 as a part-time program serving abused children in Cherokee County District Court and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court. The first group of child advocates was trained in 1996 and in that same year 24 victims of child abuse and neglect were served. In 1998, CASA was invited to serve child abuse victims in Adair County, and in 2003 the program became a full-time agency.
Every year the number of abused children that are wards of the state has continued to grow, but the number of volunteer advocates has fluctuated widely. Each year, the CASA program experiences loss of volunteer advocates due to health concerns, changes in employment, changes of residency, and a variety of other reasons.
“It really hurts to lose good child advocates,” said Jo Prout, executive director of CASA of Cherokee Country. “Regrettably, life happens, and advocates find themselves in changed circumstances that do not allow them to continue their volunteer casework with CASA. Replacing those valuable volunteers is not an easy task. Thankfully, others will eventually take their places, but the number of volunteers available at any given time is simply never enough to meet the need.”
Volunteer child advocates are sworn officers of the court. They serve as additional, independent eyes and ears of the juvenile judges in the three court systems of CASA’s service area. Advocates, empowered directly by the courts, offer judges the critical information they need to ensure that each child’s rights and needs are being attended to while in foster care.
Through their court appointments, these advocates are authorized to research the backgrounds of the cases to which they are assigned, interview all parties and service providers, monitor progress toward case plan goals, and make recommendations to the courts representing what they believe to be in the child’s best interest. The ultimate goal is to find a safe, permanent home for each child.
“Children are easy targets for angry individuals, addicted individuals, uneducated individuals, and they deserve the caring, watchful eyes of concerned, attentive individuals to keep them safe,” said Prout. “Independent research has demonstrated that children with a CASA advocate are substantially less likely to spend time in long-term foster care and less likely to re-enter care.”
Liz Rainbolt, CASA advocate coordinator/trainer, explains, “A CASA advocate accepts a case with no pre-set allegiance to the family or to the state, and this enables him/her to approach the case with an uncluttered perspective. The CASA advocate’s focus is always and only the best interest of the child.”
Working with attorneys, caseworkers at the Department of Human Services, and Indian Child Welfare caseworkers, CASA volunteer advocates strive to shorten the length of time a child spends in foster care, and to prevent a child from being returned to an abuser or being victimized again. On average, a volunteer advocate will spend 10-20 hours a month working a case; however, more complex cases can require more attention.
In 2022, CASA volunteers served 27 male children and 35 female children. The ethnicity of children served by CASA volunteer advocates was Caucasian, 5; Native American, 57 (Native American children are served in all three courts, not exclusively in Tribal Court). The age ranges of the children were newborn through five years – 32; six through 11 years – 17; 12 through 18 years – 13.
Throughout calendar year 2022, CASA of Cherokee Country child advocates drove 7,088 miles to serve the children in their cases and also kept in touch with their children through face time and phone calls. The IRS recognizes CASA advocates as paraprofessionals at $29.95/hour; the hours devoted by CASA advocates to their cases equaled $16,345 in donated services last year.
“We are so grateful for the special individuals who become volunteer advocates,” said Prout. “Their passion for helping abused children is a bright light of hope in a society that sees increasing harm done to youngsters.”
The current roster of volunteer child advocates working for young victims of abuse and neglect through CASA of Cherokee Country includes Ada Cannonie, Lucas Foster, Jamie Froncek, Peggy Glenn, Melinda Greer, Vickie Hanvey, Jackie Hullinger, Brenda Pisana, Sherelene Pratt, Susan Reed, and Lavarta Scott. The present number of advocates includes individuals who are employed full-time as well as individuals who are retired.
CASA of Cherokee Country offers training for prospective volunteer advocates three times a year. No special education or experience is required. The only absolute requirements are that a prospective child advocate must be at least 21 years old and have no felony convictions.
The National CASA Association requires that prospective volunteer advocates complete 30 hours of specialized training plus six hours of courtroom observation prior to being certified. An extensive interview, two different background checks, fingerprints, and personal references are required of all applicants.
The training, termed “Flex-Learning,” is a blended format that includes five weeks of online interactive modules and weekly in-person sessions with Liz Rainbolt, CASA of Cherokee Country trainer. The 15 hours of online material covers general information about child welfare courts and cases, working with child protection and child welfare agencies, understanding various family dynamics that lead to family involvement with child protection services, community services and resources, advocacy skills, and techniques for documentation, case review, case monitoring, interviewing, and report preparation.
The in-person sessions are opportunities for prospective advocates to review individual program policies, procedures, and practices, as well as to discuss application of the general material and content from the online portion of the course to the local community and families served.
CASA of Cherokee Country employs two full time staff members, the executive director, Jo Prout, and advocate coordinator/trainer, Liz Rainbolt. While staff salaries are paid through grants, the program relies on fund raising events, private donations, and annual contributions from the Cherokee Nation and Lake Area United Way to meet daily operating expenses. No fees are charged for the services provided by CASA volunteers. Financial gifts are always welcome and deeply appreciated.
The CASA program is governed by a volunteer board of directors that includes James Brown, president; Todd Matthews, vice-president; Patricia Copeland, secretary; Kriss Harris, treasurer; and members-at-large James Brown, Ryan Cannonie, Cheryl Parrish, Ken Philpott, Debbie Stover, Cathy Welch, and Melissa Wofford.
Twenty years ago the CASA board of directors established a fund raising plan for the program that includes three major fund raising activities each year: CASA Playhouse for Kids with the drawing for a winner in the spring; a Ladies Fore CASA golf tournament, held in early September; and the Holiday Evening with CASA meal-and-auction event held in November. These events require many hours of time and energy by board members, staff members, and community volunteers. The income generated from these events and a few smaller fundraising activities make up roughly 20% of CASA’s annual budget.
No fundraisers were held in calendar years 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, so CASA has experienced a major budget shortfall and is actively seeking methods to overcome the loss of operating revenue.
Individuals interested in becoming CASA volunteer advocates are encouraged to phone CASA at 918-456-8788, or visit the website at www.cherokeecasa.org. Individuals can “like” CASA on Facebook at CASA of Cherokee Country.
Located at 201 E. Delaware St. in Tahlequah, CASA of Cherokee Country is a member of the Oklahoma CASA Association, the National CASA Association, the Oklahoma Indian Child Welfare Association, the National Indian Child Welfare Association, and Lake Area United Way.
