This weekend there will be a charity golf tournament at Cherokee Trails Golf Club in support of Brandon Rutherford on Saturday, July 29.
The tournament is to raise money for a new kidney for Rutherford. The tournament is a four-person scramble, the team price is $320. There will also be brackets on sale for $5 to contribute to the cause.
There are two scheduled tee times. The first is at 9 a.m. and the second is at 2 p.m. There are two mulligans given out for free, any more will be extra.
For more information contact Rutherford at 479-228-8676, Brooke R Blaine at 918-314-3738, or Ron Tuell at 479-427-6063.
