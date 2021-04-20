STILWELL [mdash] Harrison N. Fentress 75 year old Vo Tech Instructor transitioned April 14, 2021, no services at this time. online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
COOKSON [mdash] age 73. Hull Technician Chief. Died April 9th in Little Rock, AR. Services April 17th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Cookson-Proctor Cemetery. Visitation April16th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
