A Cherokee County Veterans Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 27 at 12 p.m. at VFW POST 3707.
Cherokee County Veterans Council meeting to be held
Obituaries
[mdash] age 67. Truck Driver. Died July 21st in Muskogee, OK. Graveside services July 28th at 11:00am at Barber Cemetery. Visitation July 27th from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] age 85. In Home Daycare. Died July 23rd in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services July 29th at 2:00pm at United Methodist Church in Cookson, OK. Interment at Cookson-Proctor Cemetery. Visitation prior to services starting at 11:00am.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 69. English Educator. Died July 16th in Sallisaw, OK. Memorial Services July 30th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery.
