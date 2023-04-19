As a cornerstone of the Cherokee Nation Entertainment family, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah is the innovative gaming and hospitality leader in northeastern Oklahoma.
The casino, located in the capital of the Cherokee Nation, celebrates four years of bringing gaming, live music, and dining at its location in Cherokee Springs Plaza. CNE broke ground on the location in 2018.
The expanded gaming floor offers more than 500 of the latest and most exciting electronic games, and you won’t want to miss the White Wolf Steakhouse experience – winner of Tahlequah Daily Press’ Best of Cherokee County for Best Steak, Best Fine Dining, and Best Seafood and Fish.
Additionally, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah is home to 33,000 square feet of convention and meeting space that accommodates up to 1,000 people. Whether you’re playing your favorite game, listening to live music, or enjoying a great meal, you can always live your greatest hits at Cherokee Casinos.
Cherokee Casino Tahlequah is at 3307 Seven Clans Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464. Call 918-207-3600 for more information.
