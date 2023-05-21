KANSAS, Oklahoma — Leaders from the Cherokee Nation and Kansas Cherokee Community Organization gathered together to cut the ribbon on a new community building in Kansas on Friday, May 12.
The building was constructed through the Cherokee Nation Respond, Recover, and Rebuild COVID-19 plan with an investment of about $2 million that covered the building, parking lot, and a nearby helipad to assist community first responders.
“For many Cherokees, their greatest source of connection to our tribe is through local Cherokee community organizations and this building is going to be so vital to the Kansas community,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The Cherokee Nation is dedicated to supporting grassroots and the hard work of community groups like the Kansas Cherokee Community Organization.”
The new building is approximately 4,000 square feet. The project also included substantial infrastructure improvements to the property which will support future building expansion and overall growth of the site.
The community building at 1328 E. Tulsa Ave., is adjacent to property owned by the Town of Kansas which will be developed into a new local police headquarters.
The Kansas Cherokee Community Organization organized recently with the assistance of District 9 Councilor and Speaker of the Council Mike Shambaugh.
“Community centers like this are important hubs for our Cherokee communities. This new building is going to serve the Kansas community for many years and make a difference at the local level and in Cherokee citizens’ day-to-day lives,” said Shambaugh. “The group here in Kansas has already done an incredible amount to help their community. I’m very proud of the progress that has been made here.”
The Cherokee Nation is also considering co-locating a public health staff member at the facility to serve area Cherokee citizens in the future.
“It is with great pleasure we celebrate this milestone event. KCCO and Cherokee Nation representatives together have created a community space that will enhance and celebrate the rich history of Cherokee Nation with the continuation of our traditions for future generations,” said Kansas Cherokee Community Organization President Brittney Mason. “We would like to thank Cherokee Nation for providing this facility. KCCO and the Kansas community are grateful to have this facility in Southern Delaware County, where we may provide community gatherings, meetings, information sharing and cultural outreach.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.