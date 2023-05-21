Several Cherokee Nation affiliates cut a ribbon on a new community building. From left are: Community and Cultural Outreach Director Kevin Stretch, Kansas Cherokee Community Organization board member Shelby Mefford, Kansas CCO board member Brittany Stovall, CN Veterans Center Director Barbara Foreman, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Kansas CCO board member Michele Summerfield, Kansas CCO board member Jennifer Barnett, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Kansas CCO President Brittney Mason, Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh, and CN Senior Adviser for Community Engagement Canaan Duncan.