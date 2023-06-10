The Cherokee Nation is now using text messages to automatically alert TERO contractors on potential bid solicitations, making it more efficient for contractors to know of upcoming construction projects.
“With more than 50 construction projects going on throughout the Cherokee Nation Reservation and others to come, it’s extremely important to us that we continue to use Native-owned contractors when we can and alert them of our projects and potential work,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “This program will allow our TERO contractors to directly get messages on their phone and make it easier for them to be aware of jobs they can bid on. We value the hard work of the TERO businesses and I’m just proud of these departments that worked together to make the TERO vendors work life just a bit easier.”
The Housing Authority of Cherokee Nation, along with Cherokee Nation Career Services, Commerce department and IT all worked together to make the project come together.
In the past, TERO contractors had to watch cherokeebids.org on a daily basis to see what projects were available for bidding, but with this system an automatic notice can be sent as soon as these projects are posted.
Using keywords, texts are automatically sent out to contractors with information on file based on their trade specialties. The texts are live and functional now and will include a construction opportunity, as well as a close date.
Currently, these texts will start with bids for the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation’s housing construction projects, but will eventually expand to other areas of construction.
“I’m just so proud of this announcement, of the text messages to contractors project,” Executive Director of the Cherokee Nation Housing Authority Todd Enlow said. “Here at the Cherokee Nation, we strongly believe in Gadugi, which means everybody working in tandem for a greater good. In this instance, it was helping not only TERO contractors have easier access to bidding information, but also just benefitting Cherokee citizens.”
Currently, the Cherokee Nation has more than $750 million in capital improvement projects ongoing as well as more than 50 construction projects located across the tribe’s reservation.
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Employment Rights Office currently has 703 Indian-owned contracting businesses.
To receive text messages, vendors must be a certified TERO vendor.
For more information or questions, contact Todd Enlow at 918-822-2500. Other contacts include, Diane Kelley who can be reached by email at diane-kelley@cherokee.org, Anna Knight at anna-knight@cherokee.org or Paula Starr at paula-starr@cherokee.org.
To find contracting bids, visit cherokeebids.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.