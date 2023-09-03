Year in and year out the sporting events at Cherokee National Holiday are some of the most followed events during the holiday weekend.
Whether it be through traditional games like stick-ball, chunky, and marbles or more modern games like corn hole, slow-pitch softball, and horseshoes.
For winners of the traditional games continue reading below:
Cornstalk shoot
With arrows flying through the air, the cornstalk shoot was a very competitive affair.
On the men’s side, Chris Foreman brought home the first-place prize, while Jason Dollarhide narrowly came in second place. Web Grayson rounded out the top three. On the women’s side, Gina Foreman was victorious beating out runner-up Amy Etzkorn.
On the children’s side, a pair of relatives took home the top two spots. Annie Warren took home first place, while Lucy Warren was the second-place winner.
Marbles
During a competitive men’s bout Phil King and Barry Colston took home the top prize. Jared Davis and Jerrod Fields were the runner-ups. Richard Fields and Terry Mounce grabbed the third spot on the podium.
On the youth side, Blake Vanbuskirk and Esiah Vanbuskirk took home the top prize.
Blowgun
With darts flowing through the air, the blowgun event proved to be entertaining as always.
Pat Robinson had a strong day to take the win on the women’s side. Mary Horsechief and Sedelta Oosahwee rounded out the top three.
Caden Sly won the youth side and Casey Weatherby finished first in the children’s side.
Chunkey
Spears were flying through the air at this year’s chunkey event.
Christie Lewis took home the top spot for the women. Latrisha Martin and Tamara Clark rounded out the top three.
Marcus Thompson won the men’s side. Ed Deerinwater and Devren Eagle finished on the podium.
Co-ed stickball
The main stickball games were played on Saturday, Sept. 2, the weekend before the co-ed tournament took place.
The Salty Necks ended up taking home first place. FOS came in second place, and Sacred Nations rounded out the top three teams.
