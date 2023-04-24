In March, the four candidates in the 2024 race for Cherokee Nation principal chief pulled in $182,579.23 total in contributions.
All candidates running in the 2023 Cherokee General Election were required to turn in their second financial disclosure report to the Cherokee Nation Election Commission on April 17. That covers finances from March 1-31, 2023.
The four vying for the position of principal chief: David Cornsilk, Chuck Hoskin Jr., Wes Nofire, and Cara Cowan Watts. Candidates’ reports are being addressed in alphabetical order, with the remaining two in the Thursday, April 27 TDP.
In his report, Cornsilk stated his carryover balance from his last financial disclosure report was $4,399. His total contributions from March amounted to $7,590, meaning his total monetary campaign revenue as of the filing date is $11,989. Cornsilk’s expenditures total was $1,049.38 and his campaign balance was $10,939.61. He received $340 worth of in-kind donations.
Cornsilk received $2,425 in individual contributions; $165 in anonymous contributions; no miscellaneous contributions; one personal loan of $5,000 from himself; and three in-kind donations of “consulting analysis,” “ad graphics,” and “webmaster” services amounting to $340.
In campaign expenditures, Cornsilk spent $212.39 on printing; $550 on office expenses; and $287 on travel.
In his report, Hoskin stated his carryover balance from his last financial disclosure report was $634,126.44. His total contributions from March amounted to $123,550, meaning his total monetary campaign revenue as of the filing date was $757,676.44. Hoskin’s expenditure total was $188,368.89 and his campaign balance was $569,307.55. He received $1,482.86 in in-kind donations.
Hoskin received $123,520 in individual contributions; one anonymous donation of $30; and two in-kind donations of “reception” and “research and data” amounting to $1,482.86.
In campaign expenditures, Hoskin spent $29,045.49 on advertisements; $2,501.01 on printing; $12,082.78 on office expenses; $4,100.28 on food; $4,218.72 on travel; $52,918.85 on staff compensation; and $83,401.76 on miscellaneous expenses.
The specific listings for campaign contributors and spending would be too long to include in a story for print publication, so these are attached in PDF form to the online version of this story. They can be seen at www.tahlequahdailypress.com
The final in this series will look into the financial disclosure reports of principal chief candidates Wes Nofire and Cara Cowan Watts.
