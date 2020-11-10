Name and rank: Sergeant Christopher A. Bond, E5
Branch of service: Army, A Company 2/327th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division.
Current location: Tahlequah.
Age: 35
Family: Wife, Sarah Bond; daughters, Lily and Laila; parents, the late Debra Bond, Albert Bond and wife Kathy.
Active duty campaigns: Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2005-2006 and 2008-2009.
Education and-or military training: Infantry 11B; Expert Infantryman Badge; Iraq Campaign Medal with two campaign stars; National Defense Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; and Army Commendation Medal
Retirement or discharge information; current occupation and interests: Service-related disabled veteran. Chris enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, being outdoors, fishing, hunting, and working as an entrepreneur.
Special memory: Sgt. Bond served as a team leader in over 250 combat patrols, some of which were raids, small kill teams, census operations, culvert denial and local national engagements. Sgt. Bond set the example by leading from the front almost every mission. His eagerness to be out front resulted in multiple detainees and caches that undoubtedly contributed to the safety of the area of operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.