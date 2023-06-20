During a special meeting on June 20, the Tahlequah City Council approved the cleanup of the NSU Playhouse parking lot, will which facilitate 105 more spots for parking in the downtown area.
Another item changed the code to approve permits to remodel buildings under 4,000 square feet without an architect stamp on the plans. The council also approved declaring it an emergency so the items could be passed immediatel, thus avoiding the wait time period to be heard again at a future meeting.
Ray Hammons, temporary city administrator, explained this would make it more workable and usable.
“Codes for remodeling required an engineer to do a rendering on minimal work,” said Hammons. “[And the emergency ordnance] puts it into immediate effect, as there are several projects in town that would benefit.”
An ordinance was passed amending a city code to raise the threshold for purchases without going through a bid process from $25,000 to $50,000. This still requires three bids unless it is a sole-source provider, state bidding list, or an emergency. Anything over $50,000 must follow the usual procedure of advertising and taking bids.
“This ordinance is a reform of the city’s purchasing code,” said John Hammons, city attorney. “[Raising the] threshold from $25,000 to $50,000 is still within state standards.”
Kevin Smith, street commissioner, asked for clarification because the new ordinance’s verbiage did not specifically list asphalt and fuel. John Hammons noted the changes and the ordinance was approved with the modifications.
Sue Catron, former mayor, asked for clarification on the amounts. John Hammons stated if the department head has exceeded the budget allocation, that item would be on hold until more money is added to the line item.
The ordinance to declare it an emergency and be passed at the night’s meeting was carried, with Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker the dissenting vote.
A resolution relating to incurring indebtedness by the trustees of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority relating to the agreement between TRDA and Optomi, LC, DBA Provalus.
“We’ve been working on this line item for 9-10 months now,” said Nathan Reed, president and CEO of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce. “[We] have an agreement with Provalus. Over 400 potential employees. Tahlequah has provided their workforce needs already. [Provalus] had six other towns trying to get this business. There’s a lot of economic potential for Tahlequah with this agreement.”
The motion passed with Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long the only dissenting vote.
What’s next
The Thursday TDP will include a story on further action at the council meeting.
