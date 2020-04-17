In the Wednesday, April 15 edition of the Daily Press, the article "TFM vendors, board finalizing pick-up plans" stated that Heaven Sent Food & Fiber sells goat milk. The company does not sell goat's milk, but does sell soap made of goat's milk and honey.
Clarification
PARK HILL [mdash] age 53. Certified Nurse's Assistant. Died Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. He will be laid to rest at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Drive-in Funeral Services for Alvada Adair, 90 years old. Retired Tahlequah City Hospital Housekeeper will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Green Country Funeral Home Chapel. Come and go visitation Tuesday afternoon. Express online condolences tahlequahfuneral.com
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Alvada Adair, 90, retired hospital Housekeeper, formerly of Stilwell, died April 12, 2020. Services Pending with Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
