Chris and I enjoyed our usual late-spring coaster therapy a month or so ago, with a side jaunt to Chicago. It’s one I recommend everyone take.
You may have seen warnings from the fear-mongers about Chicago becoming ever more dangerous, especially in the wake of the pandemic. Politicians will tell you that, and the only reason they feel safe making the claim is that they deem Chicago a “blue” city. So naturally, violence is rampant, right? Well, I’m here to tell you that’s wrong. This year and last, we rode the subways and the “L” with ease, and saw not a single person or thing that made us lift our eyebrows. We’ve been to Chicago a couple of dozen times, and have yet to witness any violence, knock on wood. But then again, I’ve lived my entire 63 years in Oklahoma and have never seen a tornado. I’ll need a lot of wood.
Chicago is one of the best “big” cities to visit because, thanks to Mrs. O’Leary’s fabled cow – that’s a fairy tale, by the way – the city burned down and was rebuilt mostly at the same time. Therefore, everything sort of fits together like a glove in the downtown area, making it a destination for anyone who appreciates cool architecture. I always recommend visitors take one of those tours, either by boat on the river, or on foot or by bus on land – and preferably both. There’s so much to see and do that you won’t get around to it all in one visit, even if you spend a couple of weeks there.
I’ve detailed several must-sees in Chicago, from the wonderful parks and green spaces, to the unparalleled museums, to the Broadway-style shows in magnificent old theaters. Navy Pier is a good place to spend an afternoon; there’s usually a show scheduled, and there are boat rides, food, and a ferris wheel to enjoy. Most of your time should be spent in the heart of the city, but there are many other areas worth exploring on subsequent trips.
We always visit the Art Institute of Chicago, which we consider to be one of the best art museums in the country, if not the best; only The Met in New York City could give it a run for the money. This time, there were special exhibits for both Van Gogh and Dali. We’d seen the interactive Van Gogh exhibit a few months ago in Oklahoma City, and it’s coming to Tulsa soon, so don’t miss the opportunity. As for Dali, that’s Chris’ favorite artist, so anything with his name attached is a must-do. The permanent exhibits are fantastic, though, even if you don’t like “American Gothic.” My favorite four paintings by Hubert Robert were stored so they could revamp the room where they are usually hung, and I was disappointed, but there were many other works to see. Cole doesn’t come with us anymore, but when he did, he always liked the Armory, and I’m partial to the Egyptian and Roman sections.
We didn’t go the distance to the Museum of Science and Industry this time, because there were no special exhibits and we’ve seen – and interacted with – everything else. It’s in South Chicago, and that is, indeed, considered a bit dangerous, but if you take a combination of the “L” train and the bus, you’ll be fine, and you’ll go through some interesting neighborhoods on the way. This vast building complex, by the way, is the last remaining structure from the World’s Columbian Exposition, the famous world’s fair of 1893. Yes, it celebrated the 400th anniversary of Columbus’ arrival on this continent, and yes, we know today much of that tale is a farce, but if you get a chance, read up on that fair, its campus, and other aspects about it; it’s fascinating.
Three other bucket list places for visitors are The Field Museum – again, one of the country’s foremost natural history museums – plus the Shedd Acquarium and the Adler Planetarium. These three are on what is loosely called the “museum campus” and are easily reached by mass transit. Spend at least a half day in each, if not more.
On the subject of mass transit, take my word for it, and don’t take a car to Chicago. Fuel costs are high, parking fees are atrocious, and traffic snarls are constant and awful. A three-day visitors’ pass is about $15, and you can go anywhere by train or bus. Chicago’s mass transit system is unrivaled, even by NYC – convenient, reliable, and clean. You won’t see rats on the platforms – unless perhaps there’s a sanitation workers’ strike, which happened the last time we were in NYC. You won’t be harassed, because panhandling on trains and buses is not allowed, and trust me when I say the low-key transit cops are keeping an eye out for this sort of thing.
People often ask me where we stay when in Chicago, and although we used to favor Kimpton properties, lately we’ve stayed at the Palmer House Hilton. It’s old but very lavish, steeped in history, and though remodeling happens, none of the original character has been lost. The Lockwood Bar in the lobby is a great place to hang out and enjoy the frescos on the ceiling, but drinks there – and everywhere in Chicago – are not cheap. The cost of a room there isn’t bad, though. It’s my favorite hotel for the moment, and that’s something I share with Patti Gulager, who has been there many times and loves it. I understand the Hilton Chicago is also a great place for digs, since you can get lake views from the windows, but every time I book there, I wind up changing to the Palmer House. This hotel, by the way, is where the “brownie” was invented; try one when you’re there, because the apricot glaze makes them unique among their cousins that come out of local ovens.
By the way, there’s a place called Miller’s Pub right next door to the Palmer House, and this year, we wound up there more than once. The food is varied and decent, and the hours are late enough that night owls can find sustenance there.
Next time, I’ll explore that coaster therapy, and further tout the train, and a new airline you’ll want to try.
