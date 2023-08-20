“The measure of character is how a driver behaves on East Downing” ~Kim Poindexter.
It’s pithy. Seriously, this could go down in one of those irreplaceable tomes just as precious as the scrolls in the Library of Alexandria. People may discuss it in the centuries to come: “Remember reading about when that Trump guy got voted in, voted out and voted back in, and there was that incident on the Eastern Oklahoma Reservation Confederation they called the Downing Disaster?”
The other morning, as I was headed into town from the Highway 10/U.S. 62 junction, entering the merge zone, I was catching up with a white car with a Cherokee tag. The person was puttering along so slowly in the right lane, I assumed he or she would wait until I was past to merge. That would have been the polite thing to do.
I cannot imagine what had gotten into me. Maybe a mini-stroke. It happens.
Then, the driver did what every nasty piece of work populating our perfidious pavement is wont to do: He or she hit the gas and darted in front of me with no signal. I slammed on the brakes and gave a brief tap on my horn, and in return got a middle finger jabbed out the window.
I suppose I should thank God the aggressor wasn’t packing heat – if we can assume God would deign to venture anywhere near that area, which most locals deem a practice run for the road to hell – and whether it’s paved with good intentions is anyone’s guess.
This was the third bird I’d received in “the zone” since work began several weeks ago – or was it months? I’ve lost count. But I have seen the featured finger flown toward several other people, usually those who muscle their way back onto Downing after a pitstop at one of the pizza joints, the coffee shop, Braum’s, Taco Ball (I heard it called “Taco Hell” the other day), or most likely, Whataburger (or as some would have it, Snotabooger).
I’ve heard that some drivers, if they make it that far from the center of town, will turn left into Cox Walgreens, trembling in trepidation, to pick up some aspirin or something stronger. Those who make it even farther may pop to the right at the liquor store on the edge of town.
But I digress. I was trying to explain the finger-flipper and the irony of the sticker in the rear window of the vehicle, which I noticed when we came to the stoplight by the hospital. It said, in plain, unassuming letters: “Jesus loves you.” I was gripping the steering wheel hard, to prevent myself from returning a digit diss at this visual affront, but again the image of an AR15 poking out the driver’s side window kept popping into my mind.
He or she rather predictably veered into the Whataburger parking lot, which proved God wasn’t in the vicinity – or perhaps he ignored my prayer that the driver would turn left at the light and proceed toward Hastings to get a PET scan. At that point, it occurred to me that Jesus had better love me, along with every other poor soul navigating Downing, because if the asinine behavior in the construction zone continues for much longer, some of us are going to see him real soon. Probably very soon.
A day before that, I had to be at NHS for some tests, and when I emerged from the building, I saw a woman maneuvering through the parking lot a pickup truck, listing to the left, with windows rolled down. Either the air conditioning was broken or she had just come from getting her own PET scan; no sane person would’ve had the windows down when it was about 107 degrees outside. But she had her cell phone to her face, and as she passed by, I heard her scream, “That doctor’s a QUACK! He tol’ me I’m FAT!” Then she offered the now familiar middle finger salute to the hospital – presumably aiming it specifically at the “quack” – before she trundled out onto Bliss Avenue. I followed her; she turned left and so did I. She turned right at Whataburger, to the surprise of no one on the planet.
I guess that finger didn’t count, since it wasn’t for me. But the one later that day clearly was aimed in my general direction. This one occurred at that pesky little stop sign at Cedar and Downing. Actually, the sign is better than the light that’s being replaced; at least not everyone crowds into the intersection like they did when the light was green, despite the caravan that went all the way to the lights at the bypass, then farther east until – you guessed it – Whataburger. The problem here, though, is that drivers try to bully their way through the sigh on the right, and zip in front of those waiting patiently on the left. A week or so ago, I saw a fender-bender between one of these Dudley Do-Wrongs and an exiting patron at Mary’s Liquor. Fingers were exchanged, but I’m not sure about insurance; I drove on.
One of the right-wingers pushed in front of me on this occasion, almost toppling the sign. I honked; he shot his entire arm out and brazenly waved the badfinger. A fellow coming out of Casey’s, thinking it was meant for him, responded in kind, and for good measure, yelled, “Hey, fyou, too, buddy!” No guns were revealed, and perhaps that’s a miracle.
I, for one, will be glad when all these repairs are sewn up, and people can keep their fingers to themselves. Although I’m pretty sure they’ll be fully operational once election season comes back around.
