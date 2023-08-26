A week or so ago, I got “unned” on Facebook by another “friend,” who evidently didn’t appreciate my photos of pies, canned peaches and jam, meatloaf on paper plates, and aging scrawny whitecats.
Or maybe it was because I asked a question: “Is it remotely possible that it’s NOT a witch hunt, and that Trump DID do the things of which he is accused?” I do have a few friends who say things like, “Anyone who has two brain cells to two brain cells that spark together in unison could see the unconstitutionality of all of this.” I thought the part about the brain cells was pretty good. I based my musing on the fact that so many Trump appointees and elected Republican officials are among those who accuse him of wrongdoing. Doesn’t it seem odd that every single one of these these folks is involved in the witch hunt? Those numbers don’t play out. It’s like surmising that eventually, everyone who plays the lottery will hit paydirt.
To be fair, I also asked several months ago if it was possible that both Hunter Biden and Trump were guilty of wrongdoing. To no one’s surprise, my conservative friends said only Hunter was a bad guy who belonged in prison, terrified of dropping the bar of soap, and my liberal ones, the opposite. (Most respondents expressed hope that the source of their ire would drop the soap.) In both cases, it was asserted that the man they hated was guilty of treason. Anyone who concurred with my theory about possible dual villainy stood mum, or did not see the question.
Now, I’ll risk losing the remaining Trump worshippers among my entourage by laughing, in scrivener fashion, at the aftermath not just of the Republican presidential debate of last Wednesday, but of the “mugshots” of those who turned themselves in to authorities in Georgia. I can’t understand why these eight people bothered getting onstage to bash one another in front of millions of TV viewers. But I have even less comprehension as to why anyone would watch the occupants of the clown car pile out and line up in front of their podiums to pound their fists and make promises they can’t keep. From either standpoint, it’s a waste of time.
First of all, unless something unfathomable happens, Trump will get the Republican nomination. By “unfathomable,” I mean he’d have to be caught in a compromising position with a child or an animal, but even then, I think his risk of losing fans is nominal. If the turns of events thus far haven’t turned off the base, nothing will. I keep going back to what Trump said about shooting someone and getting away with it, and I believe no truer words ever spewed from his trumpet-shaped maw. I’ve had people tell me they would die for him, though when asked why, they usually offer no better reason than a mumbled, “He tells it like it is.” “It,” of course, depends entirely upon perception and not fact – as Bill Clinton said in similar fashion, “It depends on what ‘is’ is” – so that’s not a valid excuse.
So when I refer to “Trump worshippers,” I am not exaggerating. When you are willing to lay down your life for someone, it goes well past the label of “fan.” I’m a fan of Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Eric Clapton, but I wouldn’t throw myself in front of a speeding bullet for any of those musicians. And when you refuse to countenance that the object of your affection is capable of even the tiniest infraction, you’re taking an excursion out of reality.
Despite what extreme rightists will say, I don’t know of a single Democrat who believes any of the Biden clan incapable of deception, the use of illicit substances, or lying through whatever set of teeth is clacking together at the moment. And certainly no one would give up the ghost for any of them. But right now, “Slow Joe” – as Trump calls him – is all they’ve got. They don’t have eight or 10 or 20 contenders bumping against one another for time in the spotlight. (I confess I have something in common with Trump: the tendency to give nicknames to every politician. Trump calls the Florida governor Ron DeSanctimonious, which is pretty clever, but so is Spawn DeSatan. I cannot offer a comprehensive list of my nicknames, as I would have to retire a few years early.)
The funniest thing that happened last week was the series of mugshots taken in Georgia of those in the Trump camp who have been charged with crimes. If you could call them mugshots, that is; some likened them to glamour shots, although the expressions on some of their faces – mainly Trump and Rudy Giuliani, or as some call him, Doody Fooliani – were the epitome of wrath. Then there were the lists of physical traits, which were cause for universal ridicule. Even though Trump’s fans may believe the election was stolen from him, those with eyes to see cannot possibly believe his portly, 6-foot-3 frame tips the scales at 215. If he’s lying about nothing else, he definitely is misrepresenting his weight.
Several other stats were wrong – some who were described as having red or blonde hair are now gray. It makes one wonder whether officials were using data derived from driver’s licenses that haven’t been updated since the subjects were 16. I think we’ve hit upon something there. My license claims I have blonde hair and weigh 150, and that’s pretty far off base. At least I admit it.
