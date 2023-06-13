WASHINGTON – What a gas!
A week ago, Speaker Kevin McCarthy was king of the world. "Tonight we all made history," he announced after the bipartisan debt deal sailed through the House. "There's a whole new day here," he proclaimed.
He then proceeded to do the legislative equivalent of slipping on a banana peel, pulling down the drapes, knocking over a fully laden buffet and face planting into the wedding cake.
Just six days after his triumph, a small band of right-wing zealots who opposed the debt deal used parliamentary tactics to bring proceedings on the House floor to a halt, in the first protest of its kind in more than two decades. They shut down the House for a couple of hours, then for the entire day, then for the next day. After 6 p.m. on Wednesday, House GOP leaders surrendered to the saboteurs with a whip notice: "Members are advised that votes are no longer expected in the House this week. . . . Thank you all for your patience."
The mutineers were in command of the ship. They blamed McCarthy for betraying them. McCarthy blamed Majority Leader Steve Scalise. Scalise blamed McCarthy. Negotiations went nowhere. And the People's House ceased to function.
In truth, McCarthy had only himself to blame. The debt deal, which earned the votes of 2 in 3 Republicans and 4 in 5 Democrats, gave him a template for success. But instead of using it, he launched a doomed effort to win back the far right – with some classic gaslighting.
GOP leaders followed the classic culture-war script: Conjure up a crisis – in this case, the canard that the Biden administration is coming to take away your gas stove – and then force votes on legislation to counter the nonexistent threat.
"That's what we're seeing from the Biden administration, literally a plan to ban gas stoves," Scalise (Louisiana) declared on Tuesday morning in a news conference on the upcoming votes on the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act and the Save Our Gas Stoves Act.
President Biden "has a war against gas stoves!" added Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Arizona).
Biden "literally" has no such plan, other than the usual rules requiring higher efficiency in future appliance models. (One of the Consumer Products Safety commissioners mused publicly about a ban on future gas stoves, but the idea was immediately shot down by his superiors.) Regardless, the House GOP leaders' cooked-up stove crisis had the desired effect of causing everybody to retreat behind party lines.
At a House Rules Committee hearing Monday afternoon on what Republicans called the Biden administration's "proposal to ban gas stoves," Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pennsylvania) tore into what she called "this whole insane, ridiculous gas-stove conspiracy theory. It is so absurd. It really is off the charts even for this House majority." She closed her remarks: "This is bulls---. Sorry."
On the Republican side of the panel, Rep. Thomas Massie (Kentucky.) tried to burn Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (New Jersey), the top Democrat on the Energy and Commerce committee.
"Mr. Pallone, do you own a gas stove?" Massie demanded. "Does it meet the new standards or not?"
Pallone allowed that he hadn't "checked the stove before I came here" but reminded Massie that the improved efficiency standard "doesn't affect any stove that you have now."
Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) gave the half-baked bills the ridicule they deserved, offering the Rules committee several amendments, because "I don't think the bills go far enough." He proposed renaming the bill " 'The Appliance Bill of Rights,' to put it on par with some of our most important rights as Americans." He also proposed erecting "a stainless steel, six-burner double oven in Statuary Hall" to give gas stoves "the honor that they deserve."
The House had returned to pointless partisan sniping over a fake crisis addressed by legislation that stood no chance of becoming law. McCarthy's plan appeared to be working!
Then, without warning, the right-wing holdouts struck. Eleven of them voted with Democrats against the rules for debate, without which the debate could not begin. At 2 p.m., the speaker pro tempore ordered a five-minute vote. It lasted for 53 minutes as GOP leaders, upon discovering the rebellion, tried to persuade the House Freedom Caucus holdouts to relent.
The vote failed – the first such rebuke to leadership since 2002. The House went into recess. A thousand painful puns ignited. "House Republicans couldn't pass gas," ventured Politico.
For three days, the rebels went in and out of McCarthy's office. Scalise tried to placate them by promising to schedule a vote on a bill, offered by Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia at this time of daily mass shootings, to roll back gun regulations. (Clyde had claimed GOP leaders threatened to kill his bill as punishment for opposing the debt deal.) But that didn't stem the rebellion.
McCarthy gallantly placed culpability for the debacle on Scalise ("the majority leader runs the floor"), specifically the "miscalculation, or misinterpretation" with Clyde.
Scalise returned the favor, telling Punchbowl News that there's "a lot of anger" at McCarthy, and the speaker has to "resolve those issues."
But trying to satisfy the extremists (who, as McCarthy noted, haven't articulated coherent demands) is pointless. As long as McCarthy attempts to appease them, any hope of actual legislative achievement will be on the back burner. And any hope for a successful speakership will go up in smoke.
Dana Milbank writes for The Washington Post.
