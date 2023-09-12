It does not matter where you look, either at the youth, high school, college, or professional level there is going to be some football game to watch.
On Thursday, Sept. 7, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions kicked off the NFL season officially. From Thursday to Monday, there will be some sort of football game you can watch. From Tahlequah, to Northeastern State, to the Dallas Cowboys there is someone to watch for your football fill.
Year in and year out football remains the most popular sport across America — sorry, baseball — and that looks to continue as Justin Jefferson, Jalen Hurts, Sauce Gardner, and more are playing meaningful games again. The sport continues to gain popularity as the viewers during the Super Bowl seemingly grow with ease every year. Now more than ever it seems that the NFL has continued to make themselves appeal to more and more people. Unlike other sports, the NFL has done a stand-up job of keeping its stars happy. While there will still be grips with certain things from the NFL — namely the newer taunting rules — the NFL has pushed its newer stars.
The MLB and even the NBA to some extent are not great about marketing and promoting all of their star players. Time and time again I see the NBA and the MLB focus on just a handful of their stars. In the MLB there is constant promotion of Mike Trout and Ronald Acuna Jr., and there are many other star players that are not getting the recognition that they deserve from their league. The NBA constantly promotes players such as Lebron James and Kevin Durant, giving them more spotlight while younger stars are not given the same importance. On the other side, the NFL has been doing the best job of out of the major league not only promoting new stars but making new stars. Players like Jefferson were given a spotlight very early in their NFL career. While it might not be the commissioner doing it, the NFL’s marketing team has done a stand-up job of making sure that young stars are identified early and often.
As unfortunate as it may be social media can make or break a star’s earning power. It may sound crazy but there is a clear track record in the NFL and other major sports promotions of the perception of social media affecting a star’s earning power. For example in the MLB former Marlins David Sampson has admitted on Pat McAfee’s podcast that he used to leak fake information to the press to affect the negotiations of a player’s contract. While I don’t like to assume it is fair to guess that other leagues are doing the same to their players. With the NFL promoting its players via social media they are helping correct that negative perception that can be brought on by social media.
