Hooked drives, poorly read putts, and bad range.
For those wondering, that is how my golf game has been going recently.
While I am playing poorly that does not mean everyone is. In fact, the local golf talent has been playing exceptionally well recently and from one washed-up golfer, it is great to see.
All in the span of this week Northeastern State’s Yasmin Hang won the NCAA Central Regional and a trio of teams made the state finals. Tahlequah’s boys’ team and Keys’ boys’ and girls’ wrapped up their season this week at the State Tournament. While Sequoyah’s girls’ team finished a week prior.
Now not everyone likes golf or finds it entertaining. Heck, to some people it is an aid for a Sunday nap in the living room.
I, on the other hand, love golf.
From a young age my father, grandfather, and various uncles taught me how to play golf. Those long hours are still some of the best memories I have and put me down the path of a golfer.
One of the first things that hooked me was simply hitting golf balls in the water. Looking back on it I canot believe we wasted golf balls like that, but I was caught.
Quickly what was a childhood treat became an obsession as I got older. By the time high school hit, I was playing competently for the first time. I was not playing well, but I was competing.
Just one year of high school golf was enough to get my competitive genes going and would lead to me spending every moment I could on a course. Once school got out for the year, the only reason I would not make it to the course was due to a storm and even then I could sometimes work around it.
On days when I did not have to work, my teammates and I would go out to the course and play for hours. We would be there from 10 a.m. until the sun went down just getting in as many holes as our legs would allow us.
This naturally built a bond that would last forever between me and my teammates. Even if you are not good at golf, or do not think you are the best at it, joining a golf team is one of the best decisions you could make.
Even if you do not think you are good at it now, do not worry. Golf is a game of trying and trying again, it takes some people a long time to get good at the game, but I will tell you to stick at it.
Speaking from experience if you play enough and have enough dedication you can get to the point you want.
While now I have a more than passable game that was not always the case. In my sophomore year, my team made it to State and while most of my teammates belonged, I definitely did not. And by the end of the tournament that was proven the case, as I was last place out of over 100 golfers.
While this might discourage people it only made me more motivated.
I do not think I would be the golfer I am without that humbling experience. For the next two years, I ensured that when we made it back to State that would not happen again.
It took long hours, a lot of sweat, many fits of rage, and many set backs. Despite the challenges of this I still cannot think of a time I was more locked in on a goal.
Sure enough, I went from by far the worst golfer to a contributing member of the team. By the time my senior year came around, I had gone from last place to having the second-best score from my team at State and winning Most Improved Golfer back-to-back times.
In an area like Tahlequah, I think everyone that has at least a little desire should go out and try golf themselves. There are a plethora of places one could play for a variety of prices. I for one am fond of Cherokee Trails since there are no sand bunkers.
If you are thinking about playing, it could be one of the most rewarding experiences to pick up the sport.
