Now I know this is not my normal day for my colum, but with many seasons coming to an end i felt like I should address this.
Every day the sun stays out longer, the humidity increases and the yearly sports schedule starts to wind down.
As one might expect, this causes somewhat of a problem for me as a sports editor. As more and more seasons come to an end there are fewer and fewer games to cover so therefore my coverage will start to change. As our loyal readers, I wanted to give some insight into what that will look like.
For about the next three months, I will be on my own. Unfortunately, you will not see work from Crystal Young, Gary Trembly, or any of our other fantastic stringers until football season kicks off. Due to a lack of active games happening the Daily Press just does not simply have enough for them to do.
This creates a fun if not tricky situation for me. I view the next several months as a sort of fun challenge. There will be a lot of features and events that are outside my comfort zone and will force me to adapt and grow as a writer and reporter.
Admittedly coming into this job I would say feature writing was one of my weaker skills, but that will quickly have to change. Already I have done more features in the month and a half here than in the entire four years I worked at my college paper. The challenge has been fun to try and find a story you have to dig and work for.
During these three weeks, I have had the chance to work on stories with Ryan Helsley, Metro Lakes Player of the Year Kori Rainwater, Sequoyah’s fishing team, and so many other fantastic teams and athletes.
While a lot of my content this summer will be features I will still have the chance to go out and cover events here and there. Expect live coverages from rodeos, Tahlequah Sports League, golf, Nascar, and any other sporting events in the area that may pop up.
I am very excited about this challenge, it is a huge reason why I took the job. Covering normal sports is all fine and dandy but the chance to go out and cover a rodeo or the Bassmaster Classic is truly a once-in-a-lifetime chance in my opinion.
Not only does it give me a chance to expand my repertoire, but those things are truly fascinating to me as an outdoorsman and sportsman.
At this point, I am close to wrapping up, but I want to ask you the reader for one favor; over the next couple of months do not hesitate to send a story my way.
As much as I would like it to be that way, not every story crosses my desk and stories can simply go by the wayside without that intention. This would help to keep Cherokee County fully covered.
