Last week, I heard from a friend in Kansas who landed a public relations position with a firm, making six figures. She was understandably excited; she’d been in the journalism field for a while, though not nearly as long as my 44 years. She would be tripling her salary. I was happy for her, I guess.
Her job was not “public relations manager,” or even “communications director. These days, corporations have a new name for their PR teams: “Reputation Management Department.” Here’s what her specific job is: “To persuade media outlets to refrain from publishing or airing anything negative about the company.” Her title, I can’t exactly remember, but it had words like “restitution” and “image enhancement” in it. Lengthy titles have been the rage in corporations for years. My brother, who works for an oil additives company, used to have a title with seven words, and the only one I remember is “viscosity.”
My friend is a little concerned, though, because after a couple of days of training, she suspects she’s being told to “bully” reporters, on up to editors and program directors, then to executives if need be. She didn’t mean by blackmail or bribery, although that’s happened in our industry. An area entity has at least three times offered to sign a lucrative contract if a certain person who may have been on the cusp of exposing malfeasance could be sacked. On one occasion, I was the target. It didn’t work, but that didn’t stop them from trying. No, subtle coercion – known by those of us who favor blunt assessments as “boot-licking,” “brown-nosing,” or a cruder phrase suggestive of puckering up and bussing someone’s backside.
Folks who were once enterprising journalists are increasingly being wooed by corporate executives, tribal chiefs, university presidents, city mayors, public school superintendents and especially politicians to help them beef up or maintain their images, or those of their “brand.” What better way to ensure a journalist doesn’t begin investigating an entity than by hiring that journalist at twice what he made at the newspaper? It’s not selling out, either; not really. These people have families to feed, and especially in the past few years, they’ve gotten tired of being demeaned, attacked and disparaged by politicians as “enemies of the state.” They may reason, “If you can’t lick ‘em, join ‘em.” Even if that means a metaphorical “licking” will be involved.
Newspapers are struggling, there’s no doubt about that – and only those who love and believe in the Fourth Estate are remaining behind, trying to pull the holes in the leaky ship. We have to do it, because without us – without the watchdogs – our democracy as we know it will soon crumble. I’m not being a doomsayer here; the Framers believed this, which is why people like me do what we do.
I have many friends in the “reputation management” field. I respect their position, and I know – as a recently retired publisher friend pointed out – that there are reporters with agendas, who try to back PR people into a corner. In such cases, no matter how helpful the PR person tries to be, the reporter may leave out this material to suit his own purposes. But such people aren’t really journalists; they’re sensationalists, incapable by trade or training to be objective.
Still, you see where this is headed. If there is no newspaper to go after facts, you’re just going to get the version of the “truth” supplied by the reputation manager – which will almost certainly be anything but true. And if you think “reputation managers” are going to lay out their employers’ flaws, graft and corruption, and expose their seamy underbellies for public consumption, I’ve got some swampland near Santa’s digs at the North Pole you might want to look at. Why should they? They’re getting paid to sugarcoat anything negative about their employers, and pretty soon, they’ll come to believe it’s the truth, whether they will it or no.
This is what politicians do, too, and if you could see their press releases – which reputable publications don’t print – you’d be shocked. They are laced with opinion, which includes defamatory statements about their “opponents” – those of the opposite party, usually. They are full of nasty adjectives and outrageous claims. They claim they have First Amendment protection, but in my opinion, they don’t. I do not believe lies are protected by the First Amendment, especially if they cause harm to another. I think eventually, these liars will lose their battles in court.
But hey, in the meantime, if you want to accept the “fake news” about those who pay for protection as fact, then by all means, don’t support newspapers or online investigative outlets like Oklahoma Watch and The Frontier. Just go back to watching Honey Boo-Boo and those shameless idiots who shuck their duds and get dumped off in the jungle. Pick up a bag of chips, some salsa and a case of beer, and have fun living in your fantasy world!
On the other hand, if you prefer fact to fiction in terms of real life, TDP could use your support, as could Ted Streuli of Oklahoma Watch, Dylan Goforth of The Frontier, and every other community newspaper in Oklahoma. Do yourself, and us, a favor. Subscribe.
