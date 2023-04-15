For Neil Sedaka, breaking up may be hard to do. Although that sucker is 84 years old, he didn’t mention what’s even harder to do: Getting old.
I’m 63, and therefore, I’m old. There’s no question about this. I’m not as sensitive about this as my father. When we were in our teens, my siblings and I used to refer to him as “old.” My dad, who hadn’t reached 40, would scowl and tell us we didn’t know what we were talking about. He got more defensive when he reached his 50s, and would respond to the “old” epithet with, “You’ll be there someday, too, you know!” Clearly, he wished this upon us.
Many years ago, Eddie Glenn wrote a song centered on Winnebagos and those who drive them – mainly oldsters – wherein one of the subjects opined that “You’ll be old someday, too, ya know!” Interestingly, my father has always called those who drive them “Constipators.” This was something I’d forgotten until my husband reminded me of it a year or so ago. Regardless of age, no one in my family will ever be a Constipator. We can’t afford Winnebagos.
More importantly, the geezer in Eddie’s song also said, “And we still can vote!” and vote they do, in abundance. This is why the young, who don’t seem to bother with ballots, are destined for disenfranchisement until the “ancient” – a group that includes my father – pass on to whatever reward awaits them. Some of the “old” – the group I’m in – are going to have to pass on, too.
I’ve lately become aware that not only do the young anticipate our passing on, they suspect we oldsters are feeble-minded and incompetent. This seems to be the case even for Methuselian types if they are otherwise deemed “cool” – like my husband and me, of course. Years ago, when we overheard my son grousing a bit about us, one of his friends responded, “At least your parents are cool.” Since I knew this kid’s parents, I understood that they were strict in an evangelical Christian sort of way. We raised our son Catholic, so dancing and drinking were not necessarily taboo.
Long-time managers such as I often have to go through training to make sure we don’t succumb to any of those forbidden “isms” – racism, sexism, or any of the others that could get you in trouble with your employer, the government, or a battery of greedy lawyers. I remember a session years back wherein we were warned of the hazards of “ageism” – rejecting a potential employee because he or she was getting a bit long of tooth, and therefore might get sick more often than the younger staff members, or retire after multitudes of resources and hours have been invested in training them.
I will have to admit these are things that pop up in the minds of managers, unbidden, during interviews. But we know better than to ask, “Just how old are you, anyway?” We don’t inquire about how things were “back in your day,” or even ask if they remember JFK (I don’t, by the way, though I do remember his funeral). We don’t engage them in conversations about their grandchildren (I have none yet myself), or imply that short skirt probably should’ve been left behind a few decades ago (I wear short skirts, but my legs are still passable).
But I also understand that wisdom comes with years, and can only be dismissed when senility overtakes it. That could happen to the best of us. In fact, I’ve always preferred that my bosses be older than I am. I will have to say that the two who were younger were pretty worthless, and they didn’t last long. (The same could also be said about some of the older ones, but that’s beside the point.) So ageism has never been an issue for me.
Just this year, though, it occurred to me that I myself am the victim of a reverse sort of “ageism.” I now am the oldest person in the TDP office, except our curmudgeonly part-time distributor, Jim Masters, who is about as advanced in years as I am. The youngest person on staff is not merely half my age, but a third of it. and she’s the one who said to me, when we put out the feeler for a new courts and crime reporter, “Please don’t hire anyone old.” That was blunt. I tried not to feel insulted.
Despite my geezerly status at TDP, there are others in our immediate group – at other newspapers – who are even older than I am. Some of those we work with quite closely. I’ve overheard some of the youngsters in the office poking fun at us oldsters, implying that we can’t understand new technology or have slower response times. I listened to these deep cuts one day and finally said, in a cheerful tone, “If the day comes when any one of you can do everything I can do here, I’ll happily retire.”
None of them took me up on the offer, although I suspect they don’t realize what all I do. The regional editor aspect of my job can’t be “seen” as readily as a page I’ve designed or a column I’ve written.
But none of them can design a newspaper page as quickly as I can, nor have any of them submitted an opinion piece for my scrutiny. I can pretty well bet that none of them would want my job, because they seem intelligent, and not at all inclined to risk their health and social life for what many would view as a thankless endeavor.
Still – they acknowledge my elderly status. I said to the staff one day last week, “I’ll bet when I walk out of the room, you all make fun of me and talk about how old and incompetent I am.” The new sports editor, who might be 23 if he’s lucky, said, “Well, not incompetent.” Of course, he knows I wouldn’t believe him if he called me a spring chicken.
Next week is Progress week. Many of you know what that means. Let’s see if I come out on the other side. If I don’t, one of these kids – maybe all of them – is in for a world of hurt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.