Kansas softball scored early and often in its 12-0 win over the Keys Cougars on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The win over the Lady Cougars gives the Comets the series sweep after they took them down the day before. After putting up two runs in game one, the Lady Cougars were not able to get any offense going in game two.
After giving up one run in the first inning, the wheels fell off a little for the Lady Cougars. A trio of walks and an error gave way to a seven run second inning from the Comets. The Comets added another pair of runs in the third inning after retiring the first two batters in the inning.
An error in the fourth inning put the lead off batter on. Despite this the Lady Cougars settled in and stifled the Comets for an inning.
The Comets picked up two more runs after the first battered reached on a single and was driven in on with a home run to cap off the Comets 12-0 win.
The Lady Cougars picked up just one hit during the five inning game. That lone single came off the bat of Paige Foreman in the second inning.
The loss moves the Lady Cougars to 5-13 on the season.
KHS will be back in action at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at home against the Beggs Demons.
