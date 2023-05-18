Saturday, May 20
Brandon Bethel performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
The Downbeat perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Tom Pevear performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
The fourth annual Earth Note Underground three-day live music event takes place at Sparrowhawk Camp on the Illinois River.
Sunday, May 21
A pool tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 4. p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
A mason jar tea lights workshop at the Hulbert Public Library starts at 4 p.m.
Chair exercises takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
The adult summer reading program begins at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Story time at the Hulbert Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Vince Turner performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
Brett & Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Friday, May 26
Brett & Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
The Backroads Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Pumpkin Hollow Band performs the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
FM Live performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Emo Nite takes place at Cain's Ballroom at 9 p.m.
