Saturday, May 27
Randy Crouch performs at Diamondhead Resort at 8:30 p.m.
Pumpkin Hollow Band performs the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
FM Live performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Emo Nite takes place at Cain’s Ballroom at 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
A pool tournament at Dewain's Place begins at 4 p.m.
Fauntleroy and The Pickled Okra Playboys perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30
A chair exercise workshop takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 4:30 p.m.
A "Let's Do Science" workshop takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Jamiee Harris and Willi Carlisle perform at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31
Toddler Tales takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 11 a.m.
Jeff Slate performs at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 1
Rodney Crowell performs with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Friday, June 2
John Fullbright performs at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Boone Mendenhall and War Horse perfrom at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Larry Campbell performs with Teresa Williams and Robbie Fulks at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Bedlam Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
