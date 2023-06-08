Saturday, June 10
The 3 Drunk Monkeys perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
A pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.
Bastille performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Monday, June 12
Finer Arts of Oklahoma to host a demonstration at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
A wooden puzzle piece door decoration workshop will take place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
An open mic night at Kroner and Baer takes place at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
A best friends trivia show will start at noon at the Tahlequah Public Library.
A teen summer reading program will take place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 15
A summer reading craft at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, June 16
Thru It All performs at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
The Libby Starks Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
Tige and Daniel’s Cornament takes place at Cain’s Ballroom at 10:30 a.m.
Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
D.J. Shawn Solo’s World Famous Karaoke Dance Party at Dewain’s Place starts at 9 p.m.
