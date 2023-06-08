Saturday, June 10

The 3 Drunk Monkeys perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

A pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.

Bastille performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, June 12

Finer Arts of Oklahoma to host a demonstration at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13

Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

A wooden puzzle piece door decoration workshop will take place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.

An open mic night at Kroner and Baer takes place at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.

A best friends trivia show will start at noon at the Tahlequah Public Library.

A teen summer reading program will take place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 15

A summer reading craft at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, June 16

Thru It All performs at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.

The Libby Starks Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Tige and Daniel’s Cornament takes place at Cain’s Ballroom at 10:30 a.m.

Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

D.J. Shawn Solo’s World Famous Karaoke Dance Party at Dewain’s Place starts at 9 p.m.

